Ahmedabad Horror: Missing Man Found Buried Under Kitchen Floor After A Year, Wife And Lover Held In Drishyam-Style Murder

Ahmedabad reminded us of an adventure in some movies. A year-long disappearance has met a shocking end in the apparent murder followed by the alleged burial of a 35-year-old local resident, Samir Ansari, beneath the kitchen floor of his own house. Ahmedabad Crime Branch finally unearthed the missing dead body after a year-long search.

In a turn of chilling events, the prime suspects in this case appear to be Ansari’s wife and her paramour, suggesting a dark crime of passion and a calculated attempt at concealing the truth.

Its execution and attempted cover-up closely mirror a fictional scenario from the popular movie Drishyam, where a similar method was used for the disposal of a body and misled the authorities for a long time.

Deception Unveiled

After long months of being at a deadlock, there was a breakthrough in the investigation. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ajit Rajian confirmed this monumental shift in the case, saying the constant surveillance and technical analysis ultimately indicated the finger of guilt toward the wife and her alleged lover.

The original missing person report, filed by the accused herself, managed to buy the suspicious couple a lot of time. Eventually, consistent questioning unveiled some discrepancies in her version and, alongside some intelligence about her relationship with the co-accused, led the police to the grim truth.

The subsequent raid at the house and the digging of the kitchen floor revealed the chilling depth of the alleged conspiracy: the cemented and re-tiled section of the kitchen floor that served as the principal piece of evidence, which was different from the rest of the house, off-puttingly discounted by the casual visitor, yet an unusual detail noted by the forensic team.

Forensic Breakthrough

The excavation of Samir Ansari’s human remains under the kitchen floor serves as a crucial forensic breakthrough for the crime branch. According to preliminary reports, it seems that Ansari was killed after having a fight that perhaps involved his wife’s infidelity.

The suspects resorted to this method of concealment as if the body would remain hidden forever, just like a well-planned movie. Now both the wife and her suspected lover are under arrest, with a formal murder case registered.

The police are now focusing on proving beyond the individual’s infidelity that the murder occurred when it did and under what motive. The sensational case has left the community agog and is a reminder of how often reality can be stranger if not darker than fiction.

