Ahmedabad Viral Video: Doctor Slaps Patient’s Father, Refuses To Treat The Child, Here’s What Happened Next

Social media backlash was received when a viral video of Sola Civil Hospital in Ahmedabad showed a female doctor slapping a man, who was identified as Ashik Haribhai Chavda, and refusing to treat his daughter following a tense confrontation on October 26.

The incident, which was filmed on a camera, spread across social media where people wanted the doctor suspended and a proper investigation into the case.

Doctor refuses treatment

A man had brought his daughter for treatment. Woman doctor in Ahmedabad’s Sola Civil Hospital was busy on phone. MAN : Please put your phone down. See my daughter. Doctor slapped him and then refused to treat the child 😳 pic.twitter.com/SqBUkQE2Dr — Times Algebra (@TimesAlgebraIND) October 27, 2025

As seen in the video, the doctor, who is in a yellow kurta and has a stethoscope, is shown in an awkward conversation with Chavda, who brought his daughter to consult a doctor. The argument is said to have started when the man went ahead and started recording the interaction on his phone.

The doctor, who is frenzied, insists that Chavda should cease filming. In the clip, she can be observed saying that you should put your mobile down. On asking him why he should obey, she approaches him, and holds her hand and slaps him. One sees a security guard but he does not act right away.

Then the doctor will not give treatment claiming that Chavda has misbehaved. She also adds in the video that she is not listening to anybody since you are misbehaving with me.

ANOTHER VIDEO – Despite repeated requests from the girl’s father, the doctor remained busy with her own work.pic.twitter.com/F4LNoxHsaM — Times Algebra (@TimesAlgebraIND) October 27, 2025

Public Backlash

First introduced to X (since changed to Twitter), the video was met with sharp responses by the users. The actions of the doctor were condemned by many who demanded her arrest and withdrawal of medical licence. Some comments attacked what they labeled as a normalisation of violence to men, but some users warned that the video might not capture all the details of the fight.

One user stated, “Absolutely disgraceful. A doctor’s first duty is humanity, not arrogance. When a father pleads for his child’s treatment, and instead gets a slap, it shows how insensitive some in our system have become. Such doctors should be suspended immediately this isn’t just misconduct, it’s inhuman behavior.”

Another user chimed in, “I live in Vadodara , I have visited government hospitals, there are some excellent doctors and really caring ones , but the most of them who have age range of 25-30 are always busy on Snapchat and instagram.”

An individual stated, “Every profession has good and bad people. But this is unacceptable. A child in pain cannot be denied treatment because a doctor was on the phone. Strict action is the only right outcome.”

The next one concluded, “This woman should be suspended and her degree should be torn. if she can’t be patient, she can’t treat patients. simple.”

