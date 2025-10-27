Maharashtra Terrifying Video: Chaos Ensues After Tigress Attacks At Motorists At Tadoba Reserve Days After Losing Cub In Road Accident

Early Saturday morning, October 25, chaos broke out near the Keslaghat Gate of Maharashtra’s Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve. A tigress, locals call her the K-mark female because of a “K” shape on her side, charged out of the trees and straight at traffic on Chichpalli Road. Someone caught the whole thing on video, and it’s everywhere online now.

Viral Wildlife Moment

It’s hard to miss the panic. Motorcycles and cars screech to a halt. Riders jump off and scramble for safety as the big cat storms the road. You can almost feel the fear through the screen.

Tigress Storms Road Near Tadoba Andhari Reserve

This happened around 6:45 AM, just as people were heading to work or visiting the forest. Thankfully, nobody got hurt, though it could have ended much worse.

Forest officials know this tigress well. She roams this area, and the “K” mark makes her easy to spot. They think she lashed out either to protect her territory or maybe her cubs were nearby.

After the attack, the Tadoba Forest Department told everyone to stay away from lonely forest roads, especially early in the morning or when it’s getting dark. If you have to pass through, keep your guard up especially in the buffer zones.

The video has definitely rattled people, but wildlife experts say this is a wake-up call. When humans get too close to wild habitats, animals can react in ways we might not expect. It’s a stark reminder: these forests belong to the tigers, not us.

One user commented, “Was bound to happen. It is rumoured that she lost 1 cub to a truck accident a couple days back. She will be little aggressive.”

Another stated, “You park your vehicles on the road as if it’s a safari. You expected her to come n pose for selfies? She thought you guys are offering yourselves as her lunch.”

The next one concluded, “Why did u stop in her territory simple.”

