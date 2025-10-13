Ahoi Ashtami 2025: Best Wishes, Quotes, Greetings And Tithi Details

Ahoi Ashtami, one of the major Hindu festivals, is being celebrated on Monday, October 13. Ahoi Aathe is also referred to as a festival that is observed by mothers in North India, who fast for their children’s health, long lifespan, and prosperity. Ahoi Ashtami was originally celebrated by mothers with sons, but now the festival welcomes all the children regardless of their gender. Ahoi Ashtami occurs four days after Karwa Chauth and eight days prior to Diwali.

Legend Behind Ahoi Ashtami

The festival is based on an ancient legend. There was a woman who, while digging earth, had inadvertently killed a lion cub, and when she came home, she found her seven sons gone. An old lady told her that the mother of the cub had cursed her. In order to become free, she was told that she should pray to Ahoi Mata and fast during Ahoi Ashtami. According to the guidance, she was blessed by Ahoi Mata and reunited with her children. Mothers have been following this fast ever since in quest of divine blessings for their children’s well-being.

Ahoi Ashtami 2025 Tithi and Pooja Timings

Ashtami Tithi Shuruaat: October 13, 2025, 12:24 PM

Ashtami Tithi Samapti: October 14, 2025, 11:09 AM

Pooja Muhurat: October 13, 2025, 05:53 PM to 07:08 PM

Sanjh (Evening) Star Sighting: October 13, 2025, 06:17 PM

Krishna Dashami Chandra Udviksh: October 13, 2025, 11:20 PM

Best Wishes and Greetings for Ahoi Ashtami 2025

“I wish you and your kids a great Ahoi Ashtami with plenty of blessings and affection.”

“May Ahoi Mata protect your children and bring smiles to your home.”

“On this Ahoi Ashtami, may your wishes come true and your children’s lives be filled with light and laughter.”

“To all the mothers who are fasting today, I pray for your strength, courage, and God’s blessings.”

“A mother’s prayer is the purest form of love; Ahoi Ashtami honors that divine connection.”

Quotes to Share on Ahoi Ashtami

“Faith, love, and devotion are the true offering we make on Ahoi Ashtami.”

“The Ahoi Ashtami vrat is a silent expression of hope, love, and dedication.”

“Heavenly favors descend when a mother unselfishly prays for her child.”

“Hail motherhood today; may Ahoi Mata give good health, happiness, and prosperity to your kids.”

Significance of the Festival

Ahoi Ashtami carries spiritual significance, especially in North India. Mothers keep a day-long fast and break it only after seeing the evening stars. The devotees are of the belief that blessings of Ahoi Mata save children from ill fate, illness, and evil. Some people, particularly couples seeking offspring, also fast and go to Radha Kund in Vrindavan for blessings. This year, Ahoi Ashtami falls on Guru Pushya Nakshatra, which is considered to add even more spiritual value to the fast.

Ahoi Ashtami 2025 is a day to celebrate the undying love of mothers, their prayers, and devotion for their children. While families all over India celebrate this sacred day, the festival only goes on to fortify the holy bond of mother and child and radiate blessings, joy, and spiritual positivity.

ALSO READ: Bihar Elections 2025: When Will Mahagathbandhan Unveil Its Seat-Sharing Plan And Poll Manifesto?