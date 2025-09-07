LIVE TV
AIMIM to back Justice Sudershan Reddy in VP elections: Asaduddin Owaisi

AIMIM to back Justice Sudershan Reddy in VP elections: Asaduddin Owaisi

AIMIM to back Justice Sudershan Reddy in VP elections: Asaduddin Owaisi

Written By: NewsX Syndication
September 7, 2025

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 7 (ANI): All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) will extend support to the Opposition’s Vice Presidential candidate Justice B Sudershan Reddy in the upcoming polls, party chief Asaduddin Owaisi said.

Sharing an X post, Owaisi said that Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy requested him to support Justice Reddy in the elections.

“@TelanganaCMO spoke to me today and requested that we support Justice Sudershan Reddy as Vice President. @aimim_national will extend its support to Justice Reddy, a fellow Hyderabadi and a respected jurist. I also spoke to Justice Reddy and expressed our best wishes to him,” the AIMIM chief wrote.

Justice B Sudershan Reddy was announced as the Opposition’s candidate against the NDA’s CP Radhakrishnan for the elections for the Vice President of India, to be held on September 9, with counting of votes scheduled for the same day.

Earlier on Thursday, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav also extended support to Justice Reddy.

“B Sudershan Reddy ji is not associated with any political party. He will get the support of all our MPs. I have full faith in him that he will protect the Constitution and democracy, and also run the House (Rajya Sabha) more effectively. The present time demands that such a person be appointed as the Vice President who can protect the Constitution and work with everyone,” he said during a press conference.

Meanwhile, Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar), Samajwadi Party, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), Shiv Sena (UBT), Aam Aadmi Party and Trinamool Congress are also backing Justice Reddy in the polls.

Justice B Sudershan Reddy, who served as Chief Justice of the Guwahati High Court before being elevated to the Supreme Court in 2007, retired in July 2011.

He also worked as Additional Standing Counsel for the Central Government for six months in 1990. He worked as Legal Adviser and Standing Counsel for Osmania University. He was appointed as a permanent Judge of the Andhra Pradesh High Court on May 2, 1995. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: asaddudin-owaisiB sudershan reddyrevanth reddyVice President

AIMIM to back Justice Sudershan Reddy in VP elections: Asaduddin Owaisi

