LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Goa elon musk Cricket Danube business news balochistan asim munir donald trump peace deal trump Goa elon musk Cricket Danube business news balochistan asim munir donald trump peace deal trump Goa elon musk Cricket Danube business news balochistan asim munir donald trump peace deal trump Goa elon musk Cricket Danube business news balochistan asim munir donald trump peace deal trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Goa elon musk Cricket Danube business news balochistan asim munir donald trump peace deal trump Goa elon musk Cricket Danube business news balochistan asim munir donald trump peace deal trump Goa elon musk Cricket Danube business news balochistan asim munir donald trump peace deal trump Goa elon musk Cricket Danube business news balochistan asim munir donald trump peace deal trump
LIVE TV
Home > India > Air India Admits Culture Lapses After Operating Airbus Without Permit

Air India Admits Culture Lapses After Operating Airbus Without Permit

Airbus: Air India’s internal probe into an Airbus A320 that operated eight commercial flights without a valid airworthiness permit has revealed serious “systemic failures” in safety processes and compliance checks. The aircraft flew between Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai and Hyderabad on November 24–25 without a valid Airworthiness Review Certificate, a mandatory yearly document issued only after safety inspections by India’s aviation regulator.

Air India Admits Culture Lapses After Operating Airbus Without Permit (Pic Credits: Canva Modified)
Air India Admits Culture Lapses After Operating Airbus Without Permit (Pic Credits: Canva Modified)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: December 10, 2025 15:45:53 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Air India Admits Culture Lapses After Operating Airbus Without Permit

Airbus: Air India’s internal probe into an Airbus A320 that operated eight commercial flights without a valid airworthiness permit has revealed serious “systemic failures” in safety processes and compliance checks. The aircraft flew between Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai and Hyderabad on November 24–25 without a valid Airworthiness Review Certificate (ARC), a mandatory yearly document issued only after safety inspections by India’s aviation regulator.

The review found that the lapse put hundreds of passengers at risk and exposed gaps in communication, oversight and internal monitoring.

Engineers, Pilots Failed To Flag Expired Certificate

According to the internal report, engineers cleared the plane for service and pilots operated scheduled flights without verifying crucial documents.

“Critical information was not shared with relevant stakeholders, and opportunities for timely intervention were missed,” the inquiry noted, calling for urgent improvement in compliance culture and process discipline.

The findings have been submitted to aviation authorities, though they haven’t been made public.

Past Compliance Concerns Return

The episode is a stark setback for the airline, which has previously faced regulatory warnings for operating flights with incomplete safety checks, delayed component replacement and documentation issues.

Air India called the incident “regrettable” and said several staff have been suspended. The DGCA has grounded the aircraft and launched its own review.

The airline, now owned by Tata Group along with Singapore Airlines, said it reported the oversight to DGCA and has put immediate safeguards in place.

Penalty And Pilot Advisory

The ARC lapse can attract penalties up to ₹1 crore under DGCA rules.

Investigators found both engines had been changed and the aircraft cleared for a test flight without the mandatory special permit because an engineer “failed to check onboard documents.”

Pilots who operated the eight flights also did not follow pre-flight compliance checks, the report said.

Following the inquiry, Air India’s flight operations director issued a reminder to all pilots to verify documents including ARC, navigation charts and cargo details before take-off, warning that violations could invite disciplinary action.

(Via Agency Inputs)

READ MORE: Goa Nightclub Fire: Kazakhstan Belly Dancer Kristina, Who Was Performing On ‘Mehbooba’ Before Fire Erupted, Is Now Under Scanner Due To…

First published on: Dec 10, 2025 3:45 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Air India Admits Culture Lapsesair india’AirbusAirbus A320Airworthiness Review Certificate

RELATED News

OUT | Kerala State Lottery Result Today (10.12.2025), DHANALEKSHMI DL-30 Live Lottery Result: Check Complete Winners List; 1st Prize ₹1 Crore Ticket No. DP 940327

{OUT} Bodoland Lottery Result Today (10.12.2025) Live Updates: Assam State Lottery Wednesday Lucky Draw At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

[OUT] | Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 1 PM Today (10.12.2025) LIVE: Wednesday Lucky Winner 1st Prize Rs. 1 Crore Winner Ticket – Check Complete Winner List and Prize Details

[OUT] | Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today (10.12.2025) Live Updates: Check First and Second Round Complete Winners List

US Visa Policy Update Prompts Worry Among Indians Nationwide Amid Social Media Scrutiny

LATEST NEWS

Air India Admits Culture Lapses After Operating Airbus Without Permit

19 Killed, More Than 15 Injured After Two Residential Buildings Collapse In Morocco, Eyewitnesses Describe Scenes Of Panic

‘That Beautiful Face, Lips Like Machine Gun,’ Donald Trump Sparks Controversy With Similar On-Stage Remarks About Press Secretary, Triggers Fresh Debate

Bollywood’s Plagiarism Epidemic: Check Out These Famous Movies That Were Actually A Rip-Off Of Another Film

When Will Starlink Launch In India? Union Minister Shares Big Update After Meeting SpaceX Leadership

Top 10 Silver-Producing Countries In The World: Leaders Driving Global Supply and Investment

Virat Kohli Closes In On Rohit Sharma’s Top Spot; Check Where Is The Indian Batter Placed In ICC ODI Rankings Right Now

How Political Are Football Clubs Getting? Is Speaking Out Inevitable For Modern Legends Like Mohamed Salah, Cristiano Ronaldo And Mesut Ozil

Did Shah Rukh Khan Just Confirm Pathaan 2 Amid Dhurandhar Hype? This Is How King Khan Reacted With Unexpected Announcement

Shah Rukh Khan Craze In Dubai: ₹5,000 Crore ‘Shahrukhz’ Tower Sells Out Instantly – What’s Inside This 55-Storey Commercial Marvel?

Air India Admits Culture Lapses After Operating Airbus Without Permit

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Air India Admits Culture Lapses After Operating Airbus Without Permit

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Air India Admits Culture Lapses After Operating Airbus Without Permit
Air India Admits Culture Lapses After Operating Airbus Without Permit
Air India Admits Culture Lapses After Operating Airbus Without Permit
Air India Admits Culture Lapses After Operating Airbus Without Permit

QUICK LINKS