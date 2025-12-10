LIVE TV
Goa Nightclub Fire: Kazakhstan Belly Dancer Kristina, Who Was Performing On 'Mehbooba' Before Fire Erupted, Is Now Under Scanner Due To…

Goa Nightclub Fire: Kazakhstan Belly Dancer Kristina, Who Was Performing On ‘Mehbooba’ Before Fire Erupted, Is Now Under Scanner Due To…

The dancer, identified as Kristina from Kazakhstan, is now under the scanner of police and other agencies.

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: December 10, 2025 15:24:43 IST

Goa Nightclub Fire: Kazakhstan Belly Dancer Kristina, Who Was Performing On ‘Mehbooba’ Before Fire Erupted, Is Now Under Scanner Due To…

Goa police are examining whether the Kazakhstani dancer who was performing at the Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub during the deadly fire had the proper permission to work in India. The fire, which tore through the club and killed 25 people, has triggered multiple investigations into safety lapses and possible violations by the establishment.

The dancer, identified as Kristina from Kazakhstan, is now under the scanner of police and other agencies. She was belly dancing on stage when the fire broke out. Officials are trying to find out if she held a valid business visa that allowed her to perform professionally in India. “The matter is under investigation. It is being examined whether she possessed the required business visa to perform professionally in India,” a senior police officer told Times of India.

A viral video from the night of the incident shows electric firecrackers setting the nightclub’s ceiling on fire. In the clip, Kristina and band members can be seen running in fear as the flames spread rapidly and chaos erupts inside the venue.

Posts on her Instagram suggest that she performed at the nightclub regularly, raising concerns about how long she has been in India and what visa she was staying on. This angle has also sparked political debate in the state.

Goa Forward Party (GFP) president Vijai Sardesai has criticised the authorities for allowing illegal activities in nightlife hubs. He questioned whether the dancer was working lawfully in the country. “The Kazakhstani dancer who survived the fire… did she have a work permit? Or was she here on a tourist visa?” he said at a press conference, According to TOI. Sardesai demanded a full investigation into dance bars and similar establishments operating in the state.

First published on: Dec 10, 2025 3:24 PM IST
Goa Nightclub Fire: Kazakhstan Belly Dancer Kristina, Who Was Performing On ‘Mehbooba’ Before Fire Erupted, Is Now Under Scanner Due To…

QUICK LINKS