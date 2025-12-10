LIVE TV
Home > India > Goa Police Detain Ajay Gupta After Nightclub Fire Kills 25; Alleged Partner On Look Out Circular Alert

Goa Police Detain Ajay Gupta After Nightclub Fire Kills 25; Alleged Partner On Look Out Circular Alert

Goa police arrested Ajay Gupta, a key stakeholder in Arpora’s Birch by Romeo Lane, after a Look Out Circular, following the nightclub fire that killed 25. Five others have been detained, while remaining owners are on the run. Investigation focuses on regulatory lapses and accountability.

Goa Police Arrest Ajay Gupta in Arpora Nightclub Fire Case, Investigation Intensifies (Pc: X)
Goa Police Arrest Ajay Gupta in Arpora Nightclub Fire Case, Investigation Intensifies (Pc: X)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: December 10, 2025 02:01:06 IST

Goa Police Detain Ajay Gupta After Nightclub Fire Kills 25; Alleged Partner On Look Out Circular Alert

After a tragic incident in which 25 lives were lost, Goa police have arrested one for the major stakeholders and partners in the Arpora nightclub case, ‘Birch by Romeo Lane,’ Ajay Gupta. The arrest took place in Delhi and was the result of a Look Out Circular (LOC) that the state police had previously issued against him.

Gupta is the sixth person to face arrest in regard to the fire that night. The development of the case has the potential to significantly affect the investigation, which already has been supporting strong allegations of not only giving but also receiving the permission for violating the law and the structure at the famous North Goa venue.

Besides police have so far detained five persons in this regard; they plan to catch remaining owners who are on the run so as to make sure that full responsibility is taken for this tragic loss of lives.

Investigation Focus: Key Accused And LOC Action

The arrest of Ajay Gupta is a significant move in the continuing investigation. The police informed that they could not find Gupta at his residence in Delhi at first, which caused the authorities to issue the Look Out Circular (LOC) immediately in order to stop him from leaving the country.

Gupta has now been located and is currently under police custody for formal arrest and being sent to Goa. This arrest is separate from the global effort that is trying to locate the two main owners, Saurabh Luthra and Gaurav Luthra, who are suspected of escaping to Phuket, Thailand, just hours after the fire.

The case’s seriousness is underlined by the request for Interpol’s help through a Blue Corner Notice against the Luthra brothers. So far, the police have taken into custody five other employees, including the general and bar manager.

Regulatory Lapses and Accountability

The severe regulatory lapses that allowed the nightclub to operate have become the main focus of the continuing investigation. Reports coming in say that the club, which is an expansion of the ‘Romeo Lane’ brand of Delhi, was not equipped with fire safety gear, did not have the right emergency exits, and had no valid permits to run.

The investigation is now penetrating the regulatory bodies with the summoning of two former Goa government officials to find out how the club continued to operate in spite of a lot of non-compliance.

The authorities have also taken a punitive measure against a linked, allegedly illegal property owned by the Luthras in Vagator, by demolishing it as a signal of zero tolerance for unauthorized construction and operation in the state’s popular nightlife sector.

First published on: Dec 10, 2025 2:01 AM IST
QUICK LINKS