Home > India > What Are Pyro Guns That Led To Goa Club Fire? Delhi Fire Chief Urges Immediate Regulation To Shield Cities From Future Disasters

Following the deadly Goa nightclub fire, Delhi Fire Chief warns about pyro guns, urging strict safety regulations, certified operators, and fire audits. Authorities increase inspections to ensure emergency exits, fire extinguishers, and crowd limits, aiming for a national framework to prevent future tragedies.

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: December 9, 2025 02:38:06 IST

The Goa nightclub fire that was terrible and took many lives has now made the situation of public safety in the serial venues very urgent and the chief of the Delhi Fire Services has even called for action. He has based his argument on the initial reports from the investigation that suggested an electric ‘pyro gun’ might have fired the disastrous fire.

The chief of DFS is now therefore not only advocating but also pushing hard for the immediate and strict control of these pyrotechnic devices, especially for indoor use in the city. These devices which can be handheld or mounted are meant to create a stream of cold sparks or special effects but they are considered by many as a fire hazard even though it is often underestimated, especially when used with flammable materials, in crowded places or by untrained people.

The unfortunate event reveals the insufficiency of safety measures in place and that there is a need for a single, national strategy for entertainment props that are high-risk.

Pyro Gun Hazard and Delhi’s Response

The instruments which are the topic of discussion, commonly referred to as pyro guns or cold spark machines, though marketed as ‘cold,’ still produce sparks at very high temperatures, which are even capable of starting a fire in places where highly flammable materials are present. The Goa incident, where it was reported that the sparks ignited such materials as palm leaves or plastic ceilings, is a very serious and sad reminder.

The Fire Chief of Delhi is demanding that the use of such special effects in any place should be strictly regulated by the conduct of fire safety audits and the acquisition of explicit and project-specific permissions along the line of the most rigorous fire safety measures.

He adds that in addition to all of this, these props should be operated only by persons who are certified and professionally trained in the matter, who completely comprehend the risks involved with chemicals and electricity, who have sufficient fire safety equipment with them and who have assured unobstructed exit routes.

Strengthening Fire Safety Compliance

Following the awful occurrence, the Delhi Police, along with the DFS, have increased the frequency of inspections and patrols throughout the festive season in the party zones and places with heavy foot traffic.

The aim of the action is to enforce the fire safety regulations, among which is to make sure that all fire extinguishers are in working order, emergency exits are well indicated and open, and the maximum number of people allowed in the area is being strictly observed.

The owners of the venues are being instructed to consider the issue of fire compliance as a prerequisite for their operation that cannot be negotiated.

The long-term goal is to create a clear legislative framework that will control the use of all types of fireworks in public gatherings, thus making both the venue owners and the event organizers responsible for any breach that endangers life.

First published on: Dec 9, 2025 2:38 AM IST
QUICK LINKS