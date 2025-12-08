LIVE TV


Home > India > Goa Nightclub Fire: Absconding Owner Saurabh Luthra Finally Breaks Silence After 25 Deaths, Police Issue Lookout Notice

After days of silence following the Goa nightclub fire that killed 25 people, Birch by Romeo Lane owner Saurabh Luthra has finally spoken. His emotional Instagram statement comes even as police issue a lookout notice for him and his brother.

Goa nightclub fire kills 25; owner Saurabh Luthra expresses grief as police issue lookout notice against him and brother. Photos: X.
Goa nightclub fire kills 25; owner Saurabh Luthra expresses grief as police issue lookout notice against him and brother. Photos: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Last updated: December 8, 2025 12:03:57 IST

Goa Nightclub Fire: After the devastating fire at the Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub in North Goa, which has left 25 people dead and several others injured, its owner, Saurabh Luthra, broke the silence and expressed profound grief over the loss of lives.

Following the incident, the Goa Police issued a lookout notice on Monday against Saurabh Luthra and his brother, Gaurav Luthra, the owners of Birch by Romeo Lane. According to reports, both had reportedly left Goa shortly after the fire and are suspected of attempting to leave the country.

“All airports and police stations across India have been alerted as a precautionary measure,” a police official told IANS. The lookout notice was issued due to a strong suspicion that the duo may try to flee abroad.

Saurabh Luthra Speaks Out On Goa Nightclub Fire

Amid mounting public scrutiny, Saurabh Luthra posted a statement on Instagram expressing his sorrow. He wrote, “The management expresses profound grief and is deeply shaken by the tragic loss of lives resulting from the unfortunate incident at Birch.”

He further assured that the management would extend “every possible form of assistance, support and cooperation” to the families of the victims. Luthra added, “In this hour of irreparable sorrow and overwhelming distress, the management stands in unwavering solidarity with the families of the deceased as well as those injured, and conveys its heartfelt condolences with utmost sincerity.”

Who Is Saurabh Luthra?

Saurabh Luthra is the owner of Birch by Romeo Lane, the nightclub where the fire broke out on the night of Saturday to Sunday. The incident occurred in Arpora, North Goa.

Birch by Romeo Lane is part of the Romeo Lane chain, which operates upscale restaurants and bars in cities across India, including Delhi, Noida, and Bhubaneswar, and has an international presence. According to the official website, Saurabh Luthra is a “gold medalist engineer turned into a promising and fastest-growing restaurateur,” recognized for his “splendid work in the F&B industry.”

Luthra’s Instagram profile features pictures from his international travels and moments with notable personalities, including cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and actors Jacqueline Fernandez and Milind Soman. His recent post on the deadly blaze remains the only public statement regarding the tragedy.

First published on: Dec 8, 2025 11:45 AM IST
QUICK LINKS