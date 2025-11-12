Air India Express Bomb Scare Triggers Evacuation, IndiGo Also Faces Threat Leading To High Alert At Five Major Airports

A sudden and serious security dilemma took hold of the Indian aviation sector due to an email threat that was aimed at numerous IndiGo And for as Air India Express flights face emergency landing in Varanasi . This menace particularly pointed out flights that were to land and take off at five important airports among which were the country’s busiest hubs: Mumbai, Delhi, and Kolkata besides others like Chennai and Thiruvananthapuram.

The airline had received the email this morning, and thus, a very prompt, high-level response was activated by the aviation security agencies, which in turn resulted in a total alert at the facilities that were affected. Although the nature of the threat is being examined very closely by the specialized anti-sabotage units, the extent of the warning was such that the state of heightened security had to be declared.

A considerable operational disruption has been one of the immediate results of the above-mentioned situation as authorities proceeded to implement comprehensive security protocols in order to guarantee the safety of all passengers and aircraft.

Mandatory Enhanced Security

Observing the prescribed protocols, the Bureaus of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) and the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) took the initiative and immediately heightened the security level at the designated airports.

Stringent checks were included in the new security measures, such as intensified pat-downs, carrying out secondary screening of all passengers and cabin luggage at boarding gates, anti-sabotage examinations of all planes due for operations, etc.

Also, the passengers were advised to reach three hours before their domestic flight time to cope with the additional screening. The alarm signal draws attention to tight surveillance of terminal areas, operations on the airside, and perimeter security as a means of risk reduction, treating the anonymous communication with very high seriousness although it remains unverified.

Operational Impact and Hoax Investigations

The alert covering multiple cities has, without a doubt, resulted in the isolation of the specific airplanes and flights referred to in the threat and through meticulous security checks being done on them causing delays and cancellations.

Although the inquiry is still in progress, initial indications from security personnel are that, like in the case of other large-scale aviation threats, the idea of a deliberate hoax can’t be completely ruled out. But, until the official go-ahead is given for every flight and airport that has been mentioned, all security precautions must remain in force.

The government is sending out the threat email’s original sender tracing as its main task and has promised to punish with harsh legal measures the person who commits this kind of public disturbance and the violation of the aviation safety barrier.

Also Read: Mysterious Red EcoSport SUV On Police Radar, Possible Link To Red Fort Blast Unnerves City