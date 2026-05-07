Akhilesh Yadav Meets Mamata Banerjee After BJP’s Massive Bengal Win: ‘Didi, You Have Not Lost’

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday visited the residence of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata, where the two leaders held a closed-door meeting that began around 3:15 PM. According to party sources, the meeting took place in a cordial atmosphere and was also attended by TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee.

Akhilesh and Abhishek hugged as leaders exchanged greetings during meeting

Party sources said leaders exchanged greetings warmly at the start of the meeting. Akhilesh Yadav and Abhishek Banerjee also hugged each other before discussions began. According to TMC sources, the discussions carried a positive tone. Akhilesh Yadav reportedly told Abhishek Banerjee, “What a commendable battle you all have fought.”He also reportedly told Mamata Banerjee, “Didi, you have not lost.”

The meeting comes days after BJP’s massive victory in West Bengal elections

The meeting comes shortly after the BJP registered a massive victory in the West Bengal Assembly elections, winning 207 seats. The Trinamool Congress, which had ruled the state for the past 15 years, secured 80 seats. Earlier in the day, Akhilesh Yadav alleged that democracy in West Bengal had been weakened during the elections and claimed that voters were pressured while casting their votes.

Akhilesh Yadav accuses BJP of damaging democracy in Bengal

Speaking to reporters, Yadav accused the BJP of harming democratic institutions. “No one has probably damaged democracy as much as the BJP has,” Yadav said. He further alleged that the BJP “cannot tolerate women’s rise in politics” and claimed that voting in the state happened under coercion rather than free will.

SP Chief raises questions over political violence and security during polls

Akhilesh Yadav also questioned incidents of political violence in West Bengal, including attacks on party workers and vandalism of party offices. He asked who would be held responsible for security lapses during the elections. The SP chief further alleged that the large deployment of central forces during the polls created a “parallel structure” in the state.

Yadav claims personnel were brought from UP and Bihar during the elections

According to Yadav, personnel from several states, including Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, were brought in to handle election arrangements in West Bengal. He later reacted sharply to the murder of Chandranath Rath, personal assistant to BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari.

Speaking after the meeting with Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee, Yadav said, “Home Minister is responsible for this. How did his (Suvendu Adhikari’s) PA get murdered? Tag the Home Minister on Twitter and ask him how this happened.”

Akhilesh targets Election Commission over Bengal poll process

Raising broader concerns about the election process in West Bengal, Yadav alleged that voters were influenced through fear and claimed that the Election Commission was not functioning impartially.

“The more terrible thing happened here (West Bengal). If the votes are cast out of fear of bullets, then who will win? You are scaring the voters with bullets, and the Election Commission is not impartial. It is working with the BJP,” he said.

SP Chief Says His Party Once Declared Election Commission ‘Dead’

Akhilesh Yadav also referred to earlier protests carried out by his party over the functioning of the Election Commission. “When the UP by-elections were held, all my party members and I took a shroud to the Lok Sabha so that I could give it to the Speaker, so that it reaches the Election Commission. Because we said that the Election Commission is dead,” he said.

(With inputs from ANI)

Also Read: Chandranath Rath Killed Because I Defeated Mamata Banerjee: Suvendu Adhikari on Aide’s Murder