LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Budget 2026 budget market reaction budget speech budget session 2026 Budget 2026 budget market reaction budget speech budget session 2026 Budget 2026 budget market reaction budget speech budget session 2026 Budget 2026 budget market reaction budget speech budget session 2026
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Budget 2026 budget market reaction budget speech budget session 2026 Budget 2026 budget market reaction budget speech budget session 2026 Budget 2026 budget market reaction budget speech budget session 2026 Budget 2026 budget market reaction budget speech budget session 2026
LIVE TV
Home > India > Amit Shah Calls Union Budget 2026 A 25-Year Roadmap To ‘Viksit Bharat’ By 2047, Stresses Growth And Development

Amit Shah Calls Union Budget 2026 A 25-Year Roadmap To ‘Viksit Bharat’ By 2047, Stresses Growth And Development

Amit Shah hails Budget 2026 as 25-year roadmap to Viksit Bharat; Kartavya vision, growth push, 4.3% fiscal deficit, ₹53.5 lakh cr outlay.

Amit Shah hails Budget 2026 as 25-year roadmap to Viksit Bharat.(IMAGE: X)
Amit Shah hails Budget 2026 as 25-year roadmap to Viksit Bharat.(IMAGE: X)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: February 1, 2026 14:46:00 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Amit Shah Calls Union Budget 2026 A 25-Year Roadmap To ‘Viksit Bharat’ By 2047, Stresses Growth And Development

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday hailed the Union Budget 2026–27, calling it a roadmap for building a developed India by 2047 and outlining the course for the next 25 years.

You Might Be Interested In

In a post on X, Shah said the Budget shows that the vision of an “Atmanirbhar and Viksit Bharat” is not merely a slogan but a firm resolve of the government.

He added that it presents a comprehensive blueprint to empower every sector, section of society, and citizen, while laying out a practical and grounded plan to support them at every step.

You Might Be Interested In

Shah expressed his views soon after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented her ninth Budget in the Parliament. While no changes were announced to the tax slabs, Sitharaman announced the implementation of the New Tax Act from April 1, 2026. This was the first time in the history of India that the Union Budget was being presented on a Sunday.

“Through the Union Budget 2026-27, Prime Minister Modi has demonstrated that a self-reliant and developed India is not merely a slogan, but a firm commitment of our government. This budget not only presents a clear blueprint to empower every sector, every section of society, and every citizen, but also lays out a grounded vision to support and encourage them at every step. The #ViksitBharatBudget envisions building an India that leads the world in every sphere,” Shah posted on X.

“From manufacturing to infrastructure, from healthcare to tourism, from rural development to AI, and from sports to pilgrimage centres, the #ViksitBharatBudget empowers the dreams of youth, women, and farmers in every village, every town, and every city, helping turn them into reality. On behalf of every Indian, heartfelt congratulations to Prime Minister @narendramodi ji and Finance Minister Smt. @nsitharaman ji for presenting a budget that outlines the roadmap for building a developed India by 2047 and charts the course for the next 25 years,” the post further read.

The Finance Ministry said in a statement that it is the first Budget prepared in Kartavya Bhawan and is inspired by three ‘Kartavyas’ (duties).

As per the Ministry, first ‘kartavya’ is to accelerate and sustain economic growth, by enhancing productivity and competitiveness, and building resilience to volatile global dynamics, second kartavya is to fulfil aspirations of people and build their capacity, making them strong partners in India’s path to prosperity while the hird kartavya, aligned with vision of Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas, is to ensure that every family, community, region and sector has access to resources, amenities and opportunities for meaningful participation.

The non-debt receipts and the total expenditure are estimated as Rs 36.5 lakh crore and Rs 53.5 lakh crore, respectively. The Centre’s net tax receipts are estimated at Rs 28.7 lakh crore.

The gross market borrowings are estimated at Rs 17.2 lakh crore, and the net market borrowings from dated securities are estimated at Rs 11.7 lakh crore.

The Revised Estimates of the non-debt receipts are Rs 34 lakh crore, of which the Centre’s net tax receipts are Rs 26.7 lakh crore.

The Revised Estimate of the total expenditure is Rs 49.6 lakh crore, of which the capital expenditure is about Rs 11 lakh crore.

The fiscal deficit in BE 2026-27 is estimated to be 4.3 per cent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

In RE 2025-26, the fiscal deficit has been estimated at par with the BE of 2025-26 at 4.4 per cent of GDP. The debt-to-GDP ratio is estimated to be 55.6 per cent of GDP in BE 2026-27, compared to 56.1 per cent of GDP in RE 2025-26. 

ALSO READ: Union Budget 2026: FM Nirmala Sitharaman Announces 5 Regional Medical Hubs, 3 New All India Institutes Of Ayurveda And NIPERs- Major Push For Healthcare sector

First published on: Feb 1, 2026 2:44 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: amit shahbudgetbudget liveUnion Budget 2026

RELATED News

Union Budget 2026: FM Sitharaman Unveils Agricultural Plan, Allocates ₹1,62,671 Crore, Introduces AI Platform ‘Bharat Vistaar’

Budget 2026 Announces Tax Relief For Accident Victims, Cuts TCS On Foreign Travel, And Education

Union Budget 2026: FM Sitharaman Unveils Initiative For High-Quality Sports Manufacturing

Union Budget 2026: FM Sitharaman Proposes Key Components To Promote Labour-Intensive Textile Sector

Union Budget 2026: Capital Expenditure Hiked by 9% to ₹12.2 Lakh Crore, Big Push for Infrastructure, Announces Infra Risk Guarantee Fund

LATEST NEWS

Smoking Gets Costlier: Cigarette, Beedi, Pan Masala Prices Set To Jump From Today, February 1 After 40% GST On Tobacco – Check New Per-Stick Prices

Union Budget 2026: 15 Archaeological Sites to Be Developed as Experiential Cultural Destinations, AVGC Labs Set Up in Schools and Colleges

Is Uorfi Javed Now Geeta Bhardwaj? Rumours About Bigg Boss OTT Star Getting Expelled From Islam Go Viral: ‘Who Is Making These Things Up Now?’

Sanju Samson vs Ishan Kishan? Sunil Gavaskar Breaks Silence on India’s Playing XI Call For T20 World Cup 2026

New Disturbing Video Shows Paedophile Jeffrey Epstein Playfully Chasing Underage Girls In Kitchen As DoJ Releases New Horrific Details | WATCH

Union Budget 2026: Defence Gets Major Boost After Operation Sindoor, ₹7.85 Lakh Crore Allocated As Centre Pushes Military Modernisation Amid Pakistan And Bangladesh Threat

Australian Open 2026 Final: Novak jokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz? Ishan Kishan, Arshdeep Singh Pick Their Title Favourite

‘Govt heard The Concern, Budget Is Positive,’ CII President Rajiv Memani Reacts To FM Nirmala Sitharaman’s 9th Consecutive Union Budget, Praises Its Growth-Oriented Approach

Union Budget 2026: EV’s To Go Cheap As Govt Exempts Import Tax On Batteries To Boost EV Industry

Union Budget 2026 Strikes Back: India Arms Itself Against Trump Tariffs, How Capex Boom, Customs Reforms Will Supercharge Exports, Manufacturing

Amit Shah Calls Union Budget 2026 A 25-Year Roadmap To ‘Viksit Bharat’ By 2047, Stresses Growth And Development

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Amit Shah Calls Union Budget 2026 A 25-Year Roadmap To ‘Viksit Bharat’ By 2047, Stresses Growth And Development

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Amit Shah Calls Union Budget 2026 A 25-Year Roadmap To ‘Viksit Bharat’ By 2047, Stresses Growth And Development
Amit Shah Calls Union Budget 2026 A 25-Year Roadmap To ‘Viksit Bharat’ By 2047, Stresses Growth And Development
Amit Shah Calls Union Budget 2026 A 25-Year Roadmap To ‘Viksit Bharat’ By 2047, Stresses Growth And Development
Amit Shah Calls Union Budget 2026 A 25-Year Roadmap To ‘Viksit Bharat’ By 2047, Stresses Growth And Development

QUICK LINKS