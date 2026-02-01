Amit Shah Calls Union Budget 2026 A 25-Year Roadmap To ‘Viksit Bharat’ By 2047, Stresses Growth And Development

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday hailed the Union Budget 2026–27, calling it a roadmap for building a developed India by 2047 and outlining the course for the next 25 years.

In a post on X, Shah said the Budget shows that the vision of an “Atmanirbhar and Viksit Bharat” is not merely a slogan but a firm resolve of the government.

He added that it presents a comprehensive blueprint to empower every sector, section of society, and citizen, while laying out a practical and grounded plan to support them at every step.

Shah expressed his views soon after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented her ninth Budget in the Parliament. While no changes were announced to the tax slabs, Sitharaman announced the implementation of the New Tax Act from April 1, 2026. This was the first time in the history of India that the Union Budget was being presented on a Sunday.

“Through the Union Budget 2026-27, Prime Minister Modi has demonstrated that a self-reliant and developed India is not merely a slogan, but a firm commitment of our government. This budget not only presents a clear blueprint to empower every sector, every section of society, and every citizen, but also lays out a grounded vision to support and encourage them at every step. The #ViksitBharatBudget envisions building an India that leads the world in every sphere,” Shah posted on X.

“From manufacturing to infrastructure, from healthcare to tourism, from rural development to AI, and from sports to pilgrimage centres, the #ViksitBharatBudget empowers the dreams of youth, women, and farmers in every village, every town, and every city, helping turn them into reality. On behalf of every Indian, heartfelt congratulations to Prime Minister @narendramodi ji and Finance Minister Smt. @nsitharaman ji for presenting a budget that outlines the roadmap for building a developed India by 2047 and charts the course for the next 25 years,” the post further read.

The Finance Ministry said in a statement that it is the first Budget prepared in Kartavya Bhawan and is inspired by three ‘Kartavyas’ (duties).

As per the Ministry, first ‘kartavya’ is to accelerate and sustain economic growth, by enhancing productivity and competitiveness, and building resilience to volatile global dynamics, second kartavya is to fulfil aspirations of people and build their capacity, making them strong partners in India’s path to prosperity while the hird kartavya, aligned with vision of Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas, is to ensure that every family, community, region and sector has access to resources, amenities and opportunities for meaningful participation.

The non-debt receipts and the total expenditure are estimated as Rs 36.5 lakh crore and Rs 53.5 lakh crore, respectively. The Centre’s net tax receipts are estimated at Rs 28.7 lakh crore.

The gross market borrowings are estimated at Rs 17.2 lakh crore, and the net market borrowings from dated securities are estimated at Rs 11.7 lakh crore.

The Revised Estimates of the non-debt receipts are Rs 34 lakh crore, of which the Centre’s net tax receipts are Rs 26.7 lakh crore.

The Revised Estimate of the total expenditure is Rs 49.6 lakh crore, of which the capital expenditure is about Rs 11 lakh crore.

The fiscal deficit in BE 2026-27 is estimated to be 4.3 per cent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

In RE 2025-26, the fiscal deficit has been estimated at par with the BE of 2025-26 at 4.4 per cent of GDP. The debt-to-GDP ratio is estimated to be 55.6 per cent of GDP in BE 2026-27, compared to 56.1 per cent of GDP in RE 2025-26.

