Andhra Pradesh: 6 killed in road accident in Nellore
Andhra Pradesh: 6 killed in road accident in Nellore

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 17, 2025 19:02:07 IST

Nellore (Andhra Pradesh) [India], September 17 (ANI): Six people died in a terrible road accident near Peraman in the Sangam mandal of the Nellore district on Wednesday when a tipper lorry collided with a car on the national highway.

According to reports, the collision was so severe that the car was completely crushed under the massive tipper and had to be pulled out with the help of a JCB.

All six occupants of the car died on the spot despite rescue efforts by police and fire personnel. The victims were travelling from Nellore to Pamuru to visit an ailing relative when the accident occurred.

The deceased have been identified as T. Radha (38), T. Srinivasulu (40), Shesham Saramma (40), Balavengayya (45), Challagundla Lakshmi (30) and Chandu Priya (15).

Authorities said the impact left the bodies severely mutilated. With great difficulty, the remains were extricated from the mangled car and shifted to the mortuary at Atmakur Government Hospital. Grief-stricken family members broke down upon seeing the remains of their loved ones.

District Transport Commissioner said, “Today, a major accident occurred near Peraman, in which there was a collision between a tipper lorry and a car carrying six passengers. All six people died on the spot. We believe it happened due to rash and negligent driving by the driver of the tipper lorry.”

District officials rushed to the site immediately after receiving the information, while police have launched an investigation into the incident. (ANI)

Tags: Andhra Pradeshjcbnational-highwayNelloresix-killed-in-road-accident

