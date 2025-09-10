LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Apple IPhone 17 launch Apple iPhone apple nepal-protests KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan Apple IPhone 17 launch Apple iPhone apple nepal-protests KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan Apple IPhone 17 launch Apple iPhone apple nepal-protests KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan Apple IPhone 17 launch Apple iPhone apple nepal-protests KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Apple IPhone 17 launch Apple iPhone apple nepal-protests KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan Apple IPhone 17 launch Apple iPhone apple nepal-protests KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan Apple IPhone 17 launch Apple iPhone apple nepal-protests KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan Apple IPhone 17 launch Apple iPhone apple nepal-protests KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan
LIVE TV
Home > India > Andhra Pradesh Government Escalates Efforts To Bring Back 187 Stranded People From Nepal

Andhra Pradesh Government Escalates Efforts To Bring Back 187 Stranded People From Nepal

The Andhra Pradesh government has launched rescue efforts to bring back 187 Telugu citizens stranded in violence-hit Nepal. Real Time Governance Minister Nara Lokesh is personally monitoring operations from Amaravati and coordinating with the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu to ensure their safe evacuation.

Nepal protest, Andhra govt planning to evacuate
Nepal protest, Andhra govt planning to evacuate

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: September 10, 2025 12:28:34 IST

The government of Andhra Pradesh has traced 187 citizens stranded in different parts of violence-hit Nepal. Authorities said the number may rise as more contacts are established. According to official data, the stranded citizens are spread across four locations: 27 in Bafal, 12 in Similkot, 55 in Mahadev Hotel at Pashupati, and 90 in Pingalasthan, Gaushala.

The state government has alerted India’s Ambassador to Nepal, Naveen Srivastava, and is keeping the embassy informed to ensure timely evacuation.

Andhra Pradesh Real Time Governance (RTG) Minister Nara Lokesh is personally overseeing the rescue operations from the RTG centre in Amaravati. Lokesh cancelled his scheduled visit to Anantapur, where the NDA government was holding the ‘Super Six-Super Hit’ programme, to focus on the rescue mission. “In my capacity as AP’s RTG minister, I will be coordinating rescue and support operations to ensure our people are brought to safety at the earliest,” he posted on X.

Helpline Numbers Issued for Citizens

The state government has released emergency helpline numbers for stranded citizens. People may contact the Indian embassy in Kathmandu at +977 – 980 860 2881 and +977 – 981 032 6134 via normal or WhatsApp calls. Citizens may also connect with Andhra Pradesh Bhavan in Delhi at +91 9818395787.

The Andhra Pradesh Non-Resident Telugu Society (APNRTS) has activated its 24/7 helpline at 0863 2340678, WhatsApp +91 8500027678, and emails helpline@apnrts.com and nfo@apnrts.com.

Minister Lokesh stressed that the safety of Telugu citizens is the top priority. He assured that coordinated efforts are being carried out with central agencies and the Indian embassy to ensure rescue operations at the earliest. The government has also arranged for constant monitoring through the RTG centre to track stranded citizens in Nepal. 

Also Read: Nepal Unrest: Did THIS Soft Drink Brand Funded The GenZ Protest In Nepal?

Tags: Andhra PradeshNepal GenZ Protest

RELATED News

Delhi Special Cell Busts Espionage Module Linked To ISI, Arrests Nepali citizen
NewsX Exclusive | GST Reform Is A Process Overhaul, Not Just A Consumption Boost: Sanjeev Sanyal
World Suicide Prevention Day 2025: Why Are More Students In India Taking Their Own Lives?
Cab Driver Found Masturbating In Front Of DU Student, Arrested
2012 Pune Serial Blasts: Bombay HC Releases Accused On Bail After 12 Years In Custody

LATEST NEWS

UPSSSC PET 2025 Answer Key OUT: How to Donwload With Direct Link
Andhra Pradesh Government Escalates Efforts To Bring Back 187 Stranded People From Nepal
Wednesday Season 2 Part 2 Ruling Netflix Charts Despite Massive 43% Viewership Drop From Part 1
Meet Nepal’s Richest Man, One Trip Changed His Life And Made Him Start His Own Company, Now Gives Tough Competition To Maggi, Net Worth Is…
Asia Cup 2025: IND vs UAE Will See Shubman Gill Clashing With A Forgotten Childhood Friend, Who Is He?
The Bengal Files Box Office Day 5: Vivek Agnihotri’s Film Takes A Nosedive, Manages To Collect Only Rs 9.36 crore
‘We Are The Fire..’: Nepal Head Boy’s Speech Goes Viral Amid Nepal Violent Protests
Kajol Slapped Her Male Co-Star In Debut Film, Recalls ‘It Was Just Not Working’, Who Was THIS Actor?
IND vs UAE Live Streaming: Pitch Report Dubai International Cricket Stadium
Bigg Boss 19: Shehbaz Badesha And Mridul Tiwari’s Explosive Clash Turns Physical, Leaving Housemates Shocked And Divided
Andhra Pradesh Government Escalates Efforts To Bring Back 187 Stranded People From Nepal

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Andhra Pradesh Government Escalates Efforts To Bring Back 187 Stranded People From Nepal

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Andhra Pradesh Government Escalates Efforts To Bring Back 187 Stranded People From Nepal
Andhra Pradesh Government Escalates Efforts To Bring Back 187 Stranded People From Nepal
Andhra Pradesh Government Escalates Efforts To Bring Back 187 Stranded People From Nepal
Andhra Pradesh Government Escalates Efforts To Bring Back 187 Stranded People From Nepal

QUICK LINKS