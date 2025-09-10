Andhra Pradesh Government Escalates Efforts To Bring Back 187 Stranded People From Nepal

The government of Andhra Pradesh has traced 187 citizens stranded in different parts of violence-hit Nepal. Authorities said the number may rise as more contacts are established. According to official data, the stranded citizens are spread across four locations: 27 in Bafal, 12 in Similkot, 55 in Mahadev Hotel at Pashupati, and 90 in Pingalasthan, Gaushala.

The state government has alerted India’s Ambassador to Nepal, Naveen Srivastava, and is keeping the embassy informed to ensure timely evacuation.

Andhra Pradesh Real Time Governance (RTG) Minister Nara Lokesh is personally overseeing the rescue operations from the RTG centre in Amaravati. Lokesh cancelled his scheduled visit to Anantapur, where the NDA government was holding the ‘Super Six-Super Hit’ programme, to focus on the rescue mission. “In my capacity as AP’s RTG minister, I will be coordinating rescue and support operations to ensure our people are brought to safety at the earliest,” he posted on X.

Helpline Numbers Issued for Citizens

The state government has released emergency helpline numbers for stranded citizens. People may contact the Indian embassy in Kathmandu at +977 – 980 860 2881 and +977 – 981 032 6134 via normal or WhatsApp calls. Citizens may also connect with Andhra Pradesh Bhavan in Delhi at +91 9818395787.

The Andhra Pradesh Non-Resident Telugu Society (APNRTS) has activated its 24/7 helpline at 0863 2340678, WhatsApp +91 8500027678, and emails helpline@apnrts.com and nfo@apnrts.com.

Minister Lokesh stressed that the safety of Telugu citizens is the top priority. He assured that coordinated efforts are being carried out with central agencies and the Indian embassy to ensure rescue operations at the earliest. The government has also arranged for constant monitoring through the RTG centre to track stranded citizens in Nepal.

