At least 22 people have died and hundreds more have been injured in violent protests across Nepal. The unrest erupted after Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli’s government banned nearly two dozen social media apps, including X, Facebook, and Instagram.

Demonstrators also raised strong demands for an end to corruption. On Monday evening, Home Minister Ramesh Lal Lekhak resigned, taking moral responsibility for the casualties. He submitted his resignation to Prime Minister Oli during a Cabinet meeting, marking the first major political fallout from the protests.

Hami Nepal’s Role in the Movement

Authorities confirmed that one of the key protests was organised by Hami Nepal, a non-profit organisation founded in 2015 and formally registered in 2020. Based in Kathmandu’s Baluwatar, the group is chaired by Sudhan Gurung, a 36-year-old philanthropist known for his disaster relief work.

The NGO mobilised young people through Instagram and Discord, posting videos on how to protest and urging students to participate in school uniforms. Gurung said he was inspired to launch the organisation after witnessing the 2015 earthquake’s devastation.

Did Coca Cola, Viber Fund The protest?

Hami Nepal, which operates under the motto “For the People, By the People,” has more than 1,600 members. The group has previously collaborated with the Nepal Army on flood rescue training and distributed jackets, food, and medical aid in disaster-hit areas.

The NGO lists Dr. Sanduk Ruit, a renowned ophthalmologist, as its mentor. Miss Universe Nepal 2018 Manita Devkota serves as its goodwill ambassador. Celebrities such as Priyanka Karki, Swastima Khadka, and Abhaya Subba have also supported its initiatives. Its website highlights partnerships with global brands, including Coca-Cola, Viber, and Al Jazeera.

Casualties and Medical Response

Police official Shekhar Khanal reported that 28 police personnel sustained injuries during clashes. Military officials confirmed that the army had been deployed in multiple locations to restore order. Hospitals across Kathmandu, including Bir Hospital, Civil Hospital, and KMC Hospital, treated hundreds of wounded protesters. Emergency wards quickly filled with patients, with staff working round the clock to manage the influx. Doctors confirmed at least 10 deaths in three major hospitals, with several patients in critical condition.

Gen Z at the Forefront of Protests

Thousands of young demonstrators, including high school and college students, gathered in front of the Parliament building under the banner of Gen Z.

The protests turned violent when some agitators breached the Parliament complex, forcing police to use baton charges, rubber bullets, and tear gas. Students carrying school bags and books stood at the forefront of the movement, demanding accountability and transparency in governance. Organisers said the demonstrations represented the voice of a new generation determined to challenge political corruption and outdated systems.

