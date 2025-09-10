LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Apple IPhone 17 launch Apple iPhone apple nepal-protests KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan Apple IPhone 17 launch Apple iPhone apple nepal-protests KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan Apple IPhone 17 launch Apple iPhone apple nepal-protests KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan Apple IPhone 17 launch Apple iPhone apple nepal-protests KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Apple IPhone 17 launch Apple iPhone apple nepal-protests KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan Apple IPhone 17 launch Apple iPhone apple nepal-protests KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan Apple IPhone 17 launch Apple iPhone apple nepal-protests KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan Apple IPhone 17 launch Apple iPhone apple nepal-protests KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan
LIVE TV
Home > World > Who Is Balendra Shah? Rapper Turned Mayor Who Is Highly On Demand For The Next PM

Who Is Balendra Shah? Rapper Turned Mayor Who Is Highly On Demand For The Next PM

Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli resigned after youth-led protests over corruption and a social media ban turned violent, leaving 19 dead and 500 injured. Kathmandu Mayor Balendra Shah, popularly known as Balen, has emerged as a frontrunner for the top post.

Balendra Shah Who Can Be The Next PM, Supported GenZ Protest
Balendra Shah Who Can Be The Next PM, Supported GenZ Protest

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: September 10, 2025 08:42:13 IST

Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli resigned from his post after massive protests erupted across the country. The protests, led largely by youth, began after the government banned 26 social media apps. Demonstrators accused the government of corruption and police brutality.

The unrest left at least 19 people dead and nearly 500 injured. Following Oli’s resignation, President Ramchandra Paudel began searching for a replacement. Reports suggest that Kathmandu Mayor Balendra Shah has emerged as one of the frontrunners for the position of Prime Minister, with increasing public support backing his name.

Balendra Shah Expresses Support for Protesters

During the violent protests, Kathmandu Mayor Balendra Shah voiced his solidarity with the Gen Z demonstrators. In a Facebook post, he stated he could not attend the rally due to the 28-year-old age cap set by the organisers.

However, he stressed the importance of listening to the voices of young protesters. He described the rally as a spontaneous movement of Gen Z and warned political parties, activists, and lawmakers not to misuse it for their own agendas. Shah said he wanted to understand the aspirations and objectives of the youth and offered his full support.

Who is Balendra Shah?

Balendra Shah, popularly known as Balen, is the current Mayor of Kathmandu. His rise to politics is unique compared to traditional leaders in Nepal. Born in 1990, Shah comes from a Maithil-origin Madhesi family. He earned a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from Himalayan Whitehouse International College.

Later, he completed his MTech in structural engineering from Visvesvaraya Technological University in Karnataka, India. His academic background prepared him for a professional career as an engineer, but he chose a different path that eventually brought him into Nepal’s political spotlight.

From Rapper to Political Leader

Balendra Shah developed an interest in music during childhood and turned it into a career before entering politics. He released his first single, Sadak Balak, in 2012, which he originally wrote during his school years. He soon became a prominent figure in Nepal’s underground hip-hop community as a rapper and lyricist.

His songs often highlighted corruption, inequality, and pressing social issues. This connection with ordinary citizens made him popular among the youth, who identified with his outspoken views. His transition from music to politics marked him as a different kind of leader in Nepal.

A Historic Mayoral Victory in 2022

In 2022, Balendra Shah contested the Kathmandu mayoral election as an independent candidate. Defying established political parties, he won by a margin of over 61,000 votes.

His victory stunned seasoned politicians and marked a shift in urban politics. Voters described his success as a sign of growing demand for independent, clean, and youth-focused leadership. 

Since then, Shah has maintained strong support, particularly among the younger generation, who view him as a leader capable of delivering change. His independent outlook has distinguished him from mainstream party leaders in Nepal.

Youth Rally Behind ‘Balen Dai’

Following Oli’s resignation, Nepal’s youth have increasingly looked to Balendra Shah as a potential Prime Ministerial candidate. Supporters affectionately call him Balen dai, meaning elder brother.

Many believe his unconventional journey, independent victory, and close bond with the younger generation make him a strong choice for national leadership. Shah’s open support for protesters has further cemented his image as a people’s leader.

His growing popularity reflects the demand for a new political direction in Nepal, with young citizens placing their hopes on his leadership in the wake of ongoing political instability.

Also Read: Nepal Protests Spill Over: How Violence Impacts India’s Border Areas

Tags: Balendra ShahNepal Protestnepal-pm

RELATED News

‘See You All Very Soon’: Prajakta Koli Cancels Nepal Trip Amid Gen Z Protests And Violence
Why Did Poland Shoot Down Russian Drones? PM Donald Tusk Gives Big Update Amid Ukraine War: ‘An Operation Is Underway…’
When Will iPhone 17 Be Available To Buy In Stores In India? You Can Pre-Order Online From…
France Faces Political Crossroads: Macron Selects Defence Chief Sebastien Lecornu As Prime Minister
Nepal Protests: Army Steps In to Protect Citizens as Nationwide Violence Escalates

LATEST NEWS

SAI NCSSR And IIT Delhi Sign MoU To Give Impetus To Wider Use Of Sports Science And Innovation In India
Baaghi 4 Box Office Collection Day 5: Tiger Shroff’s Action Drama Slows Down, Trying Hard To Reach Rs 50 Crore
Middle-Class Dilemma: Can Rising Gold Prices Challenge Festival Budgets? Smart Investment Tips And City-wise Rates Inside
2012 Pune Serial Blasts: Bombay HC Releases Accused On Bail After 12 Years In Custody
Asia Cup 2025: IND vs UAE History, Small Story Yet Big Headlines
After Conquering Box Office, The Conjuring: Last Rites To Have A Prequel, Fans Say ‘Can This Series Die Already’
Apple iPhone 17 Launch: Bengaluru YouTuber Clicks Selfie With Apple CEO Tim Cook
Asia Cup 2025: Why The Host And Venue Doesn’t Match This year?
Selena Gomez Reveals One Thing She Is ‘Very Sensitive’ About After Dealing With It For Years, Know Here!
Stocks To Watch Today: ICICI, Sun Pharma, Tata Motors, Vikram Solar, and Many Others In Focus Today. Check the Corporate Updates Now
Who Is Balendra Shah? Rapper Turned Mayor Who Is Highly On Demand For The Next PM

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Who Is Balendra Shah? Rapper Turned Mayor Who Is Highly On Demand For The Next PM

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Who Is Balendra Shah? Rapper Turned Mayor Who Is Highly On Demand For The Next PM
Who Is Balendra Shah? Rapper Turned Mayor Who Is Highly On Demand For The Next PM
Who Is Balendra Shah? Rapper Turned Mayor Who Is Highly On Demand For The Next PM
Who Is Balendra Shah? Rapper Turned Mayor Who Is Highly On Demand For The Next PM

QUICK LINKS