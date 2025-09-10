Who Is Balendra Shah? Rapper Turned Mayor Who Is Highly On Demand For The Next PM

Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli resigned from his post after massive protests erupted across the country. The protests, led largely by youth, began after the government banned 26 social media apps. Demonstrators accused the government of corruption and police brutality.

The unrest left at least 19 people dead and nearly 500 injured. Following Oli’s resignation, President Ramchandra Paudel began searching for a replacement. Reports suggest that Kathmandu Mayor Balendra Shah has emerged as one of the frontrunners for the position of Prime Minister, with increasing public support backing his name.

All eyes on the mayor of Kathmandu, Balendra Shah who supported the student protests. A former rapper turned politician, he came into prominence in 2022 with ‘Balen effect’ on social media. He met with the US ambassador in Feb 2024. pic.twitter.com/IaJiNGWt4s — Smita Prakash (@smitaprakash) September 9, 2025

Balendra Shah Expresses Support for Protesters

During the violent protests, Kathmandu Mayor Balendra Shah voiced his solidarity with the Gen Z demonstrators. In a Facebook post, he stated he could not attend the rally due to the 28-year-old age cap set by the organisers.

However, he stressed the importance of listening to the voices of young protesters. He described the rally as a spontaneous movement of Gen Z and warned political parties, activists, and lawmakers not to misuse it for their own agendas. Shah said he wanted to understand the aspirations and objectives of the youth and offered his full support.

Who is Balendra Shah?

Balendra Shah, popularly known as Balen, is the current Mayor of Kathmandu. His rise to politics is unique compared to traditional leaders in Nepal. Born in 1990, Shah comes from a Maithil-origin Madhesi family. He earned a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from Himalayan Whitehouse International College.

Later, he completed his MTech in structural engineering from Visvesvaraya Technological University in Karnataka, India. His academic background prepared him for a professional career as an engineer, but he chose a different path that eventually brought him into Nepal’s political spotlight.

From Rapper to Political Leader

Balendra Shah developed an interest in music during childhood and turned it into a career before entering politics. He released his first single, Sadak Balak, in 2012, which he originally wrote during his school years. He soon became a prominent figure in Nepal’s underground hip-hop community as a rapper and lyricist.

His songs often highlighted corruption, inequality, and pressing social issues. This connection with ordinary citizens made him popular among the youth, who identified with his outspoken views. His transition from music to politics marked him as a different kind of leader in Nepal.

A Historic Mayoral Victory in 2022

In 2022, Balendra Shah contested the Kathmandu mayoral election as an independent candidate. Defying established political parties, he won by a margin of over 61,000 votes.

His victory stunned seasoned politicians and marked a shift in urban politics. Voters described his success as a sign of growing demand for independent, clean, and youth-focused leadership.

Since then, Shah has maintained strong support, particularly among the younger generation, who view him as a leader capable of delivering change. His independent outlook has distinguished him from mainstream party leaders in Nepal.

Youth Rally Behind ‘Balen Dai’

Following Oli’s resignation, Nepal’s youth have increasingly looked to Balendra Shah as a potential Prime Ministerial candidate. Supporters affectionately call him Balen dai, meaning elder brother.

Many believe his unconventional journey, independent victory, and close bond with the younger generation make him a strong choice for national leadership. Shah’s open support for protesters has further cemented his image as a people’s leader.

His growing popularity reflects the demand for a new political direction in Nepal, with young citizens placing their hopes on his leadership in the wake of ongoing political instability.

Also Read: Nepal Protests Spill Over: How Violence Impacts India’s Border Areas