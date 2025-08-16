Andhra Pradesh: Man Held For Kidnapping A Class 8 Girl Over Father’s Debt

Police arrested a man who allegedly kidnapped a class 8 girl in Chimakurthy mandal of Prakasam district to force her father to “repay” a loan of Rs 5 lakh.

The accused has been identified as R Eswar Reddy of Tirupati. He has been arrested after an investigation.

According to police, Srinivasa Rao had borrowed Rs 5 lakh from accused Eswar Reddy. Since Rao failed to repay the amount, Reddy kidnapped his daughter.

After Independence Day celebrations, Reddy went to the school where the girl studied. He convinced her to come with him, saying that her father had sent him to take her home. He made her sit on his bike, promised her sweets, and diverted her route to Ongole, police said.

The Chimakurthy district Inspector Subbarao said, “The accused, Eswar Reddy, was apprehended for kidnapping the girl. He had developed a friendship with Srinivasa Rao due to money transactions, and the girl also recognised him because of her father’s association. Using that trust, he took her away.”

The accused called Srinivasa Rao and threatened to kill the girl if he will not return the loan. The parents immediately filed a complaint with the police, Inspector said.

“We formed special teams and successfully arrested him. A case has been registered,” he said.

With the help of CCTV footage, the Special police teams tracked him.

The girl was rescued safely and reunited with her family. A case was registered for kidnapping and issuing threats.

Further investigation is ongoing.

(With ANI Inputs)

