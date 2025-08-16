Vote Adhikar Rally: Would Rahul Gandhi Build A Momentum For Bihar Congress Ahead of Assembly Polls?

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will start a yatra to highlight the alleged theft of votes through the special intensive revision of electoral rolls in Bihar. The Yatra will commence on August 17 from Sasaram and be concluded on Sept 1 in Patna.

Rahul Gandhi will walk for 16 days, covering more than 20 districts and covering about 1,300 km.

Route of The Vote Adhikar Rally

Rahul Gandhi officially announced the exact route, which is scheduled to pass through 24 districts (out of 38) and cover nearly 60 of the 243 Assembly seats. The yatra will cross Aurangabad, Gaya, Nalanda, Munger, Purnia, Madhubani, Darbhanga, Katihar, Bhagalpur, Sitamarhi, East and West Champaran, and Gopalganj.

As per the recent data, Supaul, Siwan, Chhapra and Arrah, among others, are areas that have seen many complaints about the exclusion of voters in the SIR exercise.

Why Rahul Gandhi Announced To Start The Vote Adhikar Rally

The Leader of Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, has alleged that the Election Commission is colluding with the BJP to steal elections and called it a crime against the Constitution. He gave a reference from a constituency in Karnataka to make the claims.

During the press conference, he also alleged the Election Commission of “vote chori”, saying that the party has collected “concrete evidence of it”.

The LoP and the Opposition leaders have been vocal against the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in Bihar. They anticipated that many people would be excluded from the voter list during the verification process due to a lack of documents. They demanded a discussion on the SIR in the Parliament during the Monsoon session.

After the release of the first draft of the SIR, the names of about 60 lakh electors have been excluded. The Supreme Court recently asked the poll body to publish the list of deleted voters.

Following no response from the Modi-led BJP Government over discussion on Bihar SIR and no halt on the SIR in Bihar and vote theft allegations, Rahul Gandhi announced to start the ‘Vote Adhikar Yatra’ in Bihar.

Political Pandits analysed his move in Bihar to conduct a yatra as his strategy to gain mileage in the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections.

Congress Strategy For The Vote Adhikar Rally

Like Bharat Jodo Yatra, the rally will also be led by Rahul Gandhi. On August 13, 2025, the party launched a video around the alleged theme of ‘vote chori’ that will be played during the yatra.

In a post on X, Mr Gandhi said, “The theft of your vote is the theft of your rights, the theft of your identity!”

The Congress also announced to conduct a series of programmes under the banner of ‘Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhod’.

Will It Help Congress Get Mileage In Bihar Elections?

The Congress is hoping that the Yatra would make the Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee (BPCC) euphoric and build a momentum for the party in the run-up to the Assembly election expected to be held in October or November this year.

Last year, Congress won several seats through which Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra passed. The Nyaya Yatra was conducted between Thoubal in Manipur and Mumbai in Maharashtra via Kishanganj, Araria, Purnia and Sasaram in Bihar. Similarly, the Bharat Jodo Yatra was held between Kanyakumari and Jammu and Kashmir.

The party won 23 seats out of 51 seats through which the Bharat Jodo Yatra and Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra passed. It was eight seats up in comparison to 15 seats in the 2019 General elections. The party is expecting to repeat the same in Bihar.

The Bihar Assembly elections are expected to be held in October or November this year. However, the Election Commission of India is yet to announce the dates.

