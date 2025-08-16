LIVE TV
Rahul Gandhi Shares Schedule For Vote Adhikar Rally In Bihar, Know Important Dates – When Will Start, Conclude

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will start a yatra to highlight the alleged theft of votes through the special intensive revision of electoral rolls in Bihar.

Rahul Gandhi Shares Schedule For Vote Adhikar Rally In Bihar

Published By: Suresh Pandey
Published: August 16, 2025 18:30:55 IST

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will start a yatra to highlight the alleged theft of votes through the special intensive revision of electoral rolls in Bihar.

Sharing the schedule for the ‘Vore Adhikar Rally’ (The people’s right to vote), Mr Gandhi said in a post on X, “We are coming among the people with the Yatra. This is the fight to protect the most fundamental democratic right – ‘one person, one vote.’”

He also added that the yatra will commence on August 17 from Sasaram and be concluded on Sept 1 in Patna.

The yatra will be for 16 days, covering more than 20 districts and covering about 1,300 km, the post said.

The Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, has been vocal against the special intensive revision (SIT) of electoral rolls in Bihar. Opposition leaders have been asking for a debate in Parliament over the revision.  

The revision of the electoral rolls is being conducted by the Election Commission of India. The first draft of the rolls has been published on Aug 1, and the Commission has opened the window to submit claims and objections for one month.

The Bihar Assembly elections are expected to be held in October or November this year. However, the Election Commission of India is yet to announce the dates. 

Tags: Bihar SIRcongresselection commissionrahul gandhiSIRVote Adhikar Rally

