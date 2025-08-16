Rahul Gandhi Shares Schedule For Vote Adhikar Rally In Bihar, Know Important Dates – When Will Start, Conclude

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will start a yatra to highlight the alleged theft of votes through the special intensive revision of electoral rolls in Bihar.

Sharing the schedule for the ‘Vore Adhikar Rally’ (The people’s right to vote), Mr Gandhi said in a post on X, “We are coming among the people with the Yatra. This is the fight to protect the most fundamental democratic right – ‘one person, one vote.’”

He also added that the yatra will commence on August 17 from Sasaram and be concluded on Sept 1 in Patna.

16 दिन

20+ ज़िले

1,300+ कि.मी. हम वोटर अधिकार यात्रा लेकर जनता के बीच आ रहे हैं। यह सबसे बुनियादी लोकतांत्रिक अधिकार – ‘एक व्यक्ति, एक वोट’ की रक्षा की लड़ाई है। संविधान को बचाने के लिए बिहार में हमारे साथ जुड़िए। pic.twitter.com/4zturHDnOl — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 16, 2025

The yatra will be for 16 days, covering more than 20 districts and covering about 1,300 km, the post said.

The Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, has been vocal against the special intensive revision (SIT) of electoral rolls in Bihar. Opposition leaders have been asking for a debate in Parliament over the revision.

The revision of the electoral rolls is being conducted by the Election Commission of India. The first draft of the rolls has been published on Aug 1, and the Commission has opened the window to submit claims and objections for one month.

The Bihar Assembly elections are expected to be held in October or November this year. However, the Election Commission of India is yet to announce the dates.

ALSO READ: ‘Summit Is Commendable In Pursuit Of Piece’: India Welcomes Trump-Putin Meeting In Alaska