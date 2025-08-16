‘Summit Is Commendable In Pursuit Of Piece’: India Welcomes Trump-Putin Meeting In Alaska

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Saturday welcomed the meeting between United States President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska, saying, “their leadership in the pursuit of peace is highly commendable”.

Appreciating the progress made in the Summit, in a post on X, the MEA said, “The way forward can only be through dialogue and diplomacy. The world wants to see an early end to the conflict in Ukraine.”

US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin met in Alaska on Saturday, August 16, 2025. The meeting ended without concluding any positive results in reaching a ceasefire.

Hours after the meeting, Trump said in a post on Truth Social, “A great and very successful day in Alaska! The meeting with President Vladimir Putin of Russia went very well, as did a late-night phone call with President Zelenskyy of Ukraine, and various European Leaders, including the highly respected Secretary General of NATO.”

India also appreciated the meeting, saying that their leadership in the pursuit of peace is highly commendable.

Although the meeting between Trump and Putin was called for discussion on a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine, it was equally important for India too, after US President Trump imposed a 50 per cent tariff on India for importing Russian oil.

