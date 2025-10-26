LIVE TV
Home > India > Argument In Kanpur Turns Deadly: 22-Year-Old Law Student's Stomach Ripped Open With Sharp Object, Fingers Chopped

Argument In Kanpur Turns Deadly: 22-Year-Old Law Student’s Stomach Ripped Open With Sharp Object, Fingers Chopped

A 22-year-old law student from Kanpur suffered severe injuries after a dispute over medicine prices turned violent. The attackers ripped open his stomach and cut his fingers. The student is hospitalized in critical condition as police probe the brutal assault.

Abhijeet Singh Chandel, a first-year law student at Kanpur University, is said to be critical (REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE)
Abhijeet Singh Chandel, a first-year law student at Kanpur University, is said to be critical (REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: October 26, 2025 21:45:23 IST

Argument In Kanpur Turns Deadly: 22-Year-Old Law Student’s Stomach Ripped Open With Sharp Object, Fingers Chopped

Police said the stomach of a 22-year-old law student was ripped open and his fingers cut after a quarrel with a medical shop operator in Kanpur.

Abhijeet Singh Chandel, a first-year law student at Kanpur University is hospitalized in a local hospital. The student had 14 stitches on his head but his condition is reported to be critical, according to police.

The argument started on the price of a medicine and within no time it went on a full blown fight between the law student and the medical shop attendant, Amar Singh. His brother, Vijay Singh, and two other individuals Prince Raj Srivastava and Nikhil joined Amar Singh.

As per reports, the four assaulted the student on his head and he collapsed to the ground with blood streaming down his face. Police said that the attackers struck the student on his stomach and tore it open with a sharp object.

Upon getting injured in the assault, Abhijeet ran to his house screaming and shouting to save his life, only to fall into the hands of the assailants who cut off two fingers of one of his hands, according to the police.

On hearing the scream of Abhijeet, people ran to rescue him. The accused at this moment ran off.  A case has been filed in a police and an investigation is being conducted. 

First published on: Oct 26, 2025 9:45 PM IST
Argument In Kanpur Turns Deadly: 22-Year-Old Law Student’s Stomach Ripped Open With Sharp Object, Fingers Chopped

