Arms, Ammunition Recovered in Handwara’s Rajwar Forest, Police Foil Major Terror Bid

In a major success against anti-national elements, the Special Operations Group (SOG) of Handwara Police recovered a large cache of arms, ammunition, and other war-like stores from Bhuvan forest in the Rajwar area of North Kashmir’s Kupwara district.
Acting on specific intelligence inputs, a search operation was launched in the dense forest area. During the operation, the following items were recovered from an underground cache:
– 22 UBGL grenades
– 1 UBGL launcher
– 15 AK-47 rounds
– Approximately half a kilogram of a black powdery substance, suspected to be explosive
– Pencil cells
– 1 gas cylinder
– 1 gas chulha
– 1 tawa
– 3 tarpaulins
– Groceries including sugar, oil, salt, dry milk, turmeric
– 1 pair of shoes
– Utensils
– Approximately ½ litre of weapon cleaning oil
Officials said the recovery points to a possible hideout meant to support militant activity in the area. The timely action by police has thwarted what could have been a significant terror attempt.
Police sources added that the recovery also indicates the presence of sleeper cells or support networks operating in the forested regions.
A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway to trace the handlers and operatives behind the cache.
Handwara Police reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining peace and continuing anti-militancy operations in the region.
