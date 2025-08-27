LIVE TV
Gayatri Mantra Chamoli Mohan Bhagwat Major Dhyan Chand Uber Pro Card donald trump Diamond League Final Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association
Home > India > Arms, Ammunition Recovered in Handwara’s Rajwar Forest, Police Foil Major Terror Bid

Arms, Ammunition Recovered in Handwara’s Rajwar Forest, Police Foil Major Terror Bid

Handwara Police’s Special Operations Group recovered a major cache of arms, explosives, and supplies from Bhuvan forest in Kupwara, foiling potential militant activity. The recovery suggests possible sleeper cells in the area, with investigations underway to trace handlers and networks.

Arms, Ammunition Recovered in Handwara’s Rajwar Forest (Image Credit- NEWS X)
Arms, Ammunition Recovered in Handwara’s Rajwar Forest (Image Credit- NEWS X)

Published By: Ashiq Mir
Edited By: Ashiq Mir
Last updated: August 28, 2025 00:03:23 IST

In a major success against anti-national elements, the Special Operations Group (SOG) of Handwara Police recovered a large cache of arms, ammunition, and other war-like stores from Bhuvan forest in the Rajwar area of North Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

Acting on specific intelligence inputs, a search operation was launched in the dense forest area. During the operation, the following items were recovered from an underground cache:

– 22 UBGL grenades  
– 1 UBGL launcher  
– 15 AK-47 rounds  
– Approximately half a kilogram of a black powdery substance, suspected to be explosive  
– Pencil cells  
– 1 gas cylinder  
– 1 gas chulha  
– 1 tawa  
– 3 tarpaulins  
– Groceries including sugar, oil, salt, dry milk, turmeric  
– 1 pair of shoes  
– Utensils  
– Approximately ½ litre of weapon cleaning oil  

Officials said the recovery points to a possible hideout meant to support militant activity in the area. The timely action by police has thwarted what could have been a significant terror attempt.

Police sources added that the recovery also indicates the presence of sleeper cells or support networks operating in the forested regions.

A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway to trace the handlers and operatives behind the cache.

Handwara Police reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining peace and continuing anti-militancy operations in the region.

Arms, Ammunition Recovered in Handwara’s Rajwar Forest, Police Foil Major Terror Bid

