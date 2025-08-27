Arms, Ammunition Recovered in Handwara’s Rajwar Forest, Police Foil Major Terror Bid

In a major success against anti-national elements, the Special Operations Group (SOG) of Handwara Police recovered a large cache of arms, ammunition, and other war-like stores from Bhuvan forest in the Rajwar area of North Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

Acting on specific intelligence inputs, a search operation was launched in the dense forest area. During the operation, the following items were recovered from an underground cache:

– 22 UBGL grenades

– 1 UBGL launcher

– 15 AK-47 rounds

– Approximately half a kilogram of a black powdery substance, suspected to be explosive

– Pencil cells

– 1 gas cylinder

– 1 gas chulha

– 1 tawa

– 3 tarpaulins

– Groceries including sugar, oil, salt, dry milk, turmeric

– 1 pair of shoes

– Utensils

– Approximately ½ litre of weapon cleaning oil

Officials said the recovery points to a possible hideout meant to support militant activity in the area. The timely action by police has thwarted what could have been a significant terror attempt.

Police sources added that the recovery also indicates the presence of sleeper cells or support networks operating in the forested regions.

A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway to trace the handlers and operatives behind the cache.

Handwara Police reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining peace and continuing anti-militancy operations in the region.

