LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > India > ‘Arrange Sex Partner For Dubai Sheikh’: Shocking WhatsApp Chats Of Delhi Godman Chaitanyananda Leaked

‘Arrange Sex Partner For Dubai Sheikh’: Shocking WhatsApp Chats Of Delhi Godman Chaitanyananda Leaked

Delhi godman Chaitanyananda Saraswati allegedly asked a student via WhatsApp about a sex partner for a “Dubai Sheikh.” Police probe reveals secret CCTV, lewd chats, student harassment, and staff complicity at ShriSIIM in Vasant Kunj.

Dubai Sheikh wants a sex partner: Delhi godman’s shocking WhatsApp chat expose (Photo: ANI, Canva)
Dubai Sheikh wants a sex partner: Delhi godman’s shocking WhatsApp chat expose (Photo: ANI, Canva)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: October 1, 2025 18:42:00 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘Arrange Sex Partner For Dubai Sheikh’: Shocking WhatsApp Chats Of Delhi Godman Chaitanyananda Leaked

Delhi-based self-styled spiritual leader Chaitanyananda Saraswati, arrested for molesting multiple female students, has come under fresh scrutiny after a leaked WhatsApp chat suggested disturbing links to a “Dubai Sheikh.” In the message, the 62-year-old guru reportedly asked a female student about arranging a potential sex partner for the Dubai-based figure.

“Dubai Sheikh”comes to limelight

The context of the “Dubai Sheikh” reference remains unclear, but investigators believe it may shed light on Chaitanyananda’s broader misconduct. Authorities say this revelation comes amid a larger probe into sexual harassment, intimidation, and financial irregularities at the Shri Sharada Institute of Indian Management (ShriSIIM) in Vasant Kunj, Delhi.

During the investigation, police uncovered a disturbing pattern of secret surveillance and sexual exploitation. Chaitanyananda allegedly installed CCTV cameras near girls’ hostels and bathrooms, monitored students through a CCTV app, and engaged in lewd chats and inappropriate questioning. Survivors recalled being asked intimate questions about their sexual lives and receiving late-night WhatsApp messages such as, “Baby, I love you” and “I adore you.”

Serious cases of sexual abuse

Several students reported public humiliation, with one branded “characterless” for having a boyfriend, while others were forced to participate in degrading rituals during events like Holi. Multiple complaints indicate that women were coerced into domestic and international trips, with threats of academic penalties, manipulated attendance, or withheld degrees used to enforce compliance.

Authorities are also probing the involvement of three female staff members, including the Associate Dean, accused of pressuring students to delete evidence and protecting the godman’s interests. One victim was even reportedly forced to change her name to safeguard him.

Chaitanyananda, also known as Dr. Parthasarthy, was arrested in Agra after being on the run and has been sent to five days of police custody. His arrest has revealed a deeply disturbing system of abuse, coercion, and exploitation under the guise of spirituality and academia.

The Delhi Police have yet to comment on the ongoing probe’s findings, but the leaked “Dubai Sheikh” chat highlights the urgent need to uncover the full extent of the godman’s misconduct.

ALSO READ: ‘Had Sex With Boyfriend, Used Condoms?’: Inside The Chilling Abuse Allegations Against Swami Chaitanyananda

First published on: Oct 1, 2025 6:42 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Delhi Chaitanyananda caseDelhi GodmanDelhi Godman Chaitanyananda

RELATED News

Jitendra Vaswani’s BloggersIdeas launches AI Automation services to help businesses scale smarter
No Leadership Change: ‘I Will Serve Full Five-Year Term As Karnataka CM’, Siddaramaiah Declares
Consortium Gifts Celebrates the Spirit of 2025 Diwali Gifting with ‘Aap Aur Aapke Apne’
Massive Ganja Bust In Vijayawada: DRI Seizes Rs.2.6 Crore Worth, Mastermind Arrested Near Salem
Vijay Calls Off Political Tour After Karur Stampede Leaves 41 Dead

LATEST NEWS

Sixers and Kicks train in Abu Dhabi ahead of pre-season matchups
Roadies’ Milind Chandwani Ties The Knot With Balika Vadhu Star Avika Gor, Love Story Unveiled!
Spooked by AI, Bollywood stars drag Google into fight for 'personality rights'
‘Arrange Sex Partner For Dubai Sheikh’: Shocking WhatsApp Chats Of Delhi Godman Chaitanyananda Leaked
Numerology Horoscope Tomorrow, October 02, 2025, By Astrologer Pandit Shashishekhar Tripathi: This Zodiac Focus On Difficult Situations At Work
Vijay Calls Off Political Tour After Karur Stampede Leaves 41 Dead
BRIEF-Grodno Prelim. September Sales Revenue At 109.3 Mln Zlotys
UPPSC PCS 2025 Exam Centre 2025: Check Complete District-wise Test Centres List
India-Pakistan Asia Cup Final: The Trophy Controversy That’s Dividing Fans, Wasim Mulla Speaks Out
Ranbir Kapoor To Replace Ranveer Singh In Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Baiju Bawra’? Pre-Production Sparks Big Buzz
‘Arrange Sex Partner For Dubai Sheikh’: Shocking WhatsApp Chats Of Delhi Godman Chaitanyananda Leaked

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘Arrange Sex Partner For Dubai Sheikh’: Shocking WhatsApp Chats Of Delhi Godman Chaitanyananda Leaked

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘Arrange Sex Partner For Dubai Sheikh’: Shocking WhatsApp Chats Of Delhi Godman Chaitanyananda Leaked
‘Arrange Sex Partner For Dubai Sheikh’: Shocking WhatsApp Chats Of Delhi Godman Chaitanyananda Leaked
‘Arrange Sex Partner For Dubai Sheikh’: Shocking WhatsApp Chats Of Delhi Godman Chaitanyananda Leaked
‘Arrange Sex Partner For Dubai Sheikh’: Shocking WhatsApp Chats Of Delhi Godman Chaitanyananda Leaked

QUICK LINKS