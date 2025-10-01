‘Arrange Sex Partner For Dubai Sheikh’: Shocking WhatsApp Chats Of Delhi Godman Chaitanyananda Leaked

Delhi-based self-styled spiritual leader Chaitanyananda Saraswati, arrested for molesting multiple female students, has come under fresh scrutiny after a leaked WhatsApp chat suggested disturbing links to a “Dubai Sheikh.” In the message, the 62-year-old guru reportedly asked a female student about arranging a potential sex partner for the Dubai-based figure.

“Dubai Sheikh”comes to limelight

The context of the “Dubai Sheikh” reference remains unclear, but investigators believe it may shed light on Chaitanyananda’s broader misconduct. Authorities say this revelation comes amid a larger probe into sexual harassment, intimidation, and financial irregularities at the Shri Sharada Institute of Indian Management (ShriSIIM) in Vasant Kunj, Delhi.

During the investigation, police uncovered a disturbing pattern of secret surveillance and sexual exploitation. Chaitanyananda allegedly installed CCTV cameras near girls’ hostels and bathrooms, monitored students through a CCTV app, and engaged in lewd chats and inappropriate questioning. Survivors recalled being asked intimate questions about their sexual lives and receiving late-night WhatsApp messages such as, “Baby, I love you” and “I adore you.”

Serious cases of sexual abuse

Several students reported public humiliation, with one branded “characterless” for having a boyfriend, while others were forced to participate in degrading rituals during events like Holi. Multiple complaints indicate that women were coerced into domestic and international trips, with threats of academic penalties, manipulated attendance, or withheld degrees used to enforce compliance.

Authorities are also probing the involvement of three female staff members, including the Associate Dean, accused of pressuring students to delete evidence and protecting the godman’s interests. One victim was even reportedly forced to change her name to safeguard him.

Chaitanyananda, also known as Dr. Parthasarthy, was arrested in Agra after being on the run and has been sent to five days of police custody. His arrest has revealed a deeply disturbing system of abuse, coercion, and exploitation under the guise of spirituality and academia.

The Delhi Police have yet to comment on the ongoing probe’s findings, but the leaked “Dubai Sheikh” chat highlights the urgent need to uncover the full extent of the godman’s misconduct.

