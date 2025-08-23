LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi
LIVE TV
Home > India > Arunachal Pradesh: Indian Army’s Dao Division Strikes Partnership With Bharti Airtel Pvt Ltd To Expand Mobile Communication Infrastructure In The Forward Areas

Arunachal Pradesh: Indian Army’s Dao Division Strikes Partnership With Bharti Airtel Pvt Ltd To Expand Mobile Communication Infrastructure In The Forward Areas

In a significant stride towards Civil–Military Fusion and nation-building, the Dao Division of the Indian Army has partnered with Bharti Airtel Pvt Ltd by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance mobile communication infrastructure in the forward areas of Dibang and Dau Delai Valleys, Arunachal Pradesh.

Arunachal Pradesh (Photo Credit- Pinterest)
Arunachal Pradesh (Photo Credit- Pinterest)

Published By: Sarthak Arora
Published: August 23, 2025 06:23:48 IST

In a significant stride towards Civil–Military Fusion and nation-building, the Dao Division of the Indian Army has partnered with Bharti Airtel Pvt Ltd by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance mobile communication infrastructure in the forward areas of Dibang and Dau Delai Valleys, Arunachal Pradesh.

The agreement marks a significant step in bridging the digital divide in these strategically essential yet geographically remote regions. This initiative will improve cellular network coverage, benefitting both the local populace and deployed troops by ensuring reliable communication facilities.

The Dibang and Dau Delai Valleys, owing to their challenging terrain and remoteness, have historically faced constraints in connectivity. This joint effort between the Indian Army and Bharti Airtel Pvt Ltd reflects the collective resolve to overcome infrastructural limitations, provide modern amenities to local residents and enhance operational communication capabilities for the Armed Forces.

Officials from Bharti Airtel Pvt Ltd highlighted their commitment to expanding connectivity to the remotest corners of the country, aligning with the vision of Digital India. This partnership will not only strengthen security and communication for troops safeguarding the nation’s borders but also empower local communities through access to better network services, thereby supporting various facets of development like education, healthcare, e-governance and entrepreneurship in these frontier districts.

The MoU stands as a testament to the enduring cooperation between the Armed Forces and corporate India in driving inclusive development, strengthening national security, and bringing remote regions closer to the mainstream. 

(EXCEPT FOR THE HEADLINE, NOTHING HAS BEEN EDITED BY THE NEWSX TEAM, WITH INPUTS FROM ANI)

Tags: arunachal pradeshBharti Airtel Pvt LtdIndian Army Dao Division

RELATED News

ADR Report Reveals India’s Wealthiest and Poorest CMs
J&K School Takeover Sparks Controversy, Mehbooba Mufti Questions Timing
Rahul Gandhi, Tejashwi Yadav Lead ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ in Bihar, Target Nitish Kumar Government
How to Get a Digital Voter ID Card: A Step-by-Step Guide to Apply and Download e-EPIC Online
NHAI to Compensate Toll Operators for Revenue Loss Due to FASTag Annual Pass

LATEST NEWS

Did IVE Copy ALLDAY PROJECT’s FAMOUS? ‘XOXZ’ Teaser Fuels Plagiarism Controversy
Ukraine Envoy Urges Greater Indian Role In Peace Talks With Russia: ‘We Expect More…’
Coolie Contest Scam? Rajinikanth’s Team Denies Malaysia ‘Meet & Greet’ Contest, Calls It Fake
Explained: What the 2020 Investigation Into John Bolton Tells Us About the DOJ’s New Probe
Gaza War: How Serious is Benjamin Netanyahu About ‘Greater Israel’? Expert Gives His Verdict
How Jungkook Became BTS’ Golden Maknae? K-Pop Icon’s Casting Story Revealed!
Is Akshay Kumar’s Rowdy Rathore 2 Happening? Makers Extremely Confident After Finalising Script
SCO Summit 2025: Why PM Modi Will Visit Japan Before Heading to China
Mahindra BE 6 Batman Edition Sells Out In 135 Seconds: A Historic EV Launch
Yes Bank Set For Fresh Foreign Stake As SMBC Enters The Picture, RBI Gives A Nod- Here’s Everything You Need To Know
Arunachal Pradesh: Indian Army’s Dao Division Strikes Partnership With Bharti Airtel Pvt Ltd To Expand Mobile Communication Infrastructure In The Forward Areas

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Arunachal Pradesh: Indian Army’s Dao Division Strikes Partnership With Bharti Airtel Pvt Ltd To Expand Mobile Communication Infrastructure In The Forward Areas

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Arunachal Pradesh: Indian Army’s Dao Division Strikes Partnership With Bharti Airtel Pvt Ltd To Expand Mobile Communication Infrastructure In The Forward Areas
Arunachal Pradesh: Indian Army’s Dao Division Strikes Partnership With Bharti Airtel Pvt Ltd To Expand Mobile Communication Infrastructure In The Forward Areas
Arunachal Pradesh: Indian Army’s Dao Division Strikes Partnership With Bharti Airtel Pvt Ltd To Expand Mobile Communication Infrastructure In The Forward Areas
Arunachal Pradesh: Indian Army’s Dao Division Strikes Partnership With Bharti Airtel Pvt Ltd To Expand Mobile Communication Infrastructure In The Forward Areas

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?