Assam: 35-year-old lynched By Irate Mob In Duliajan

A 35-year-old person was allegedly lynched by a irate mob at Dirial tea estate in eastern Assam’s Dibrugarh district

The deceased has been identified as Sukhen Boriak of Dirial tea estate of Duliajan.

According to police, the irate mob mostly women lynched Boraik to death as they suspected him to have raped and murdered a 9-year-old girl on September 22 late evening.

“After police picked up two persons in connection with rape and murder. The two suspect during interrogation named Sukhen Boriak for committing the crime. As the news spread, the agitated mob especially women lynched Boriak,” said a local resident.

He said, “Boriak was badly beaten by the irate mob and later he succumbed to his injuries on the spot,”.

Dibrugarh SSP Rakesh Reddy said that two individuals Sudarshan Nayak (41) and Sunil Mura (31) have been arrested in connection with the case. They are both workers of the Dirial Tea Estate.

“The irate mob beaten to death another worker of the tea estate identified as Sukhen Boriak. We are investigating the matter and as per law, we will take action,” Reddy said.

According to local sources, the minor girl who was a third standard student was raped and then brutally murdered late Monday evening as everyone was busy attending a memorial programme to pay tribute for the untimely death of singer Zubeen Garg.

On the evening of September 22, the minor girl along with her parents who are workers of Dirial Tea Estate had gone to Kachariya Line inside the Dirial Tea Estate to attend a tribute programme of singer Zubeen Garg. After the memorial programme ended the parents started looking for their minor daughter but they found her missing.

Throughout the night a search was conducted by her parents and workers of Dirial Tea Estate but couldn’t find her. The next morning at around 7am they discovered her partial naked body in a narrow canal inside the tea estate at section no 17 of the tea estate. Her clothes were torn. It is suspected that she was raped and murdered and her body dumped in the canal.

