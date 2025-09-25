Zubeen Garg Death Case: Assam CM Assures Justice, SIT Raids On Associates Residences

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma addressed growing public concerns over the ongoing investigation into the death of legendary singer Zubeen Garg, urging patience and assuring that justice will prevail.

Speaking to reporters, Sarma said, “I would also like to say: give the SIT some time. If the SIT can’t do anything and the people of Assam are not satisfied, we will seek to transfer the case to the CBI.”

The Chief Minister also clarified circulating speculations regarding access to the late singer’s personal and digital accounts. He stated that Zubeen Garg’s wife, Garima Garg, has never made any request to the government for control over his social media or other personal assets.

Sarma added, “If these are with Siddharth Sharma, and we were to hand them over to his wife, Garima Garg has not made any such request. If the family required anything in this regard, Garima Garg would certainly communicate it, as the Commissioner of Police is in daily contact with her. At present, the family’s only request is for justice.”

As per the latest development in the Zubeen Garg’s death mystery, officials of the SIT team have reached Shyamkanu Mahanta’s Residence as part of the ongoing investigation. No further information is available regarding SIT’s raid of Mahanta’s residence.

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on Thursday carried out a raid at the residence of Siddharth Sharma, Garg’s long-time manager, at Orchid Hillview Apartment in Dhirenpara.

According to sources, CID officials arrived at the complex in the morning and remained stationed outside the three-storey building for nearly two hours before initiating the raid. The search, conducted in the presence of a magistrate, targeted Flat 3A , a 3BHK unit on the third floor, where Siddharth Sharma and his family have been residing since 2019.

