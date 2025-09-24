LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ind vs ban latest viral news latest health news Ladakh Protest whatsapp ABC News 71st national film awards FED Meeting bcci ind vs ban latest viral news latest health news Ladakh Protest whatsapp ABC News 71st national film awards FED Meeting bcci ind vs ban latest viral news latest health news Ladakh Protest whatsapp ABC News 71st national film awards FED Meeting bcci ind vs ban latest viral news latest health news Ladakh Protest whatsapp ABC News 71st national film awards FED Meeting bcci
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ind vs ban latest viral news latest health news Ladakh Protest whatsapp ABC News 71st national film awards FED Meeting bcci ind vs ban latest viral news latest health news Ladakh Protest whatsapp ABC News 71st national film awards FED Meeting bcci ind vs ban latest viral news latest health news Ladakh Protest whatsapp ABC News 71st national film awards FED Meeting bcci ind vs ban latest viral news latest health news Ladakh Protest whatsapp ABC News 71st national film awards FED Meeting bcci
LIVE TV
Home > India > Prime Accused In September 19 Ambush On Assam Rifles Apprehended In Manipur

Prime Accused In September 19 Ambush On Assam Rifles Apprehended In Manipur

Security forces in Manipur have arrested the prime accused in the September 19 ambush on 33 Assam Rifles personnel at Sabal Leikai, Nambol in Bishnupur district. Officials said the accused had previously been arrested in 2007 but continued to remain active in militant activities.

Prime Accused In September 19 Ambush On Assam Rifles Apprehended In Manipur

Published By: Nibir Deka
Last updated: September 24, 2025 16:25:28 IST

Security forces in Manipur have arrested the prime accused in the September 19 ambush on 33 Assam Rifles personnel at Sabal Leikai, Nambol in Bishnupur district, which left two jawans dead and five others injured.

According to police, a joint operation by Imphal West District Police, Bishnupur Police, and 33 Assam Rifles was launched around 1:00 am on Tuesday in the Kameng area of Imphal West district. During the operation, one individual identified as Khodram Ojit Singh alias Keilal (47), son of late Kh. Mani Singh of Awang Leikinthabi Awang Leikai, was apprehended.

On questioning, Singh admitted to being a bailed-out member of the outlawed People’s Liberation Army (PLA) and confessed to his direct involvement in the September 19 ambush. He revealed that after the attack, he and his associates fled towards the Loktak Lake side and hid their weapons and ammunition at a secret location.

Based on his disclosure, security forces recovered a significant cache of arms and ammunition, including:

  • 1 A4 rifle with 4 magazines,
  • 1 HK rifle with 2 magazines,
  • 2 AK rifles with 5 magazines,
  • 1 INSAS rifle with 3 magazines,
  • 3 lathode shells,
  • 170 rounds of AK ammunition,
  • 216 rounds of M-16 ammunition,
  • 67 rounds of INSAS ammunition,
  • 1 mobile handset,
  • 1 wallet, and
  • 1 Aadhaar card.

Officials said the accused had previously been arrested in 2007 but continued to remain active in militant activities. His arrest is considered a major breakthrough in the investigation into the ambush.

Police confirmed that examination of the accused is ongoing, and raids are being carried out to apprehend other militants involved in the attack.

Also Read: Assam: Economic Blockade Enters Fourth Day, Fuel Problems Hit Dibrugarh

Tags: manipurmanipur news

RELATED News

FREYAA Achieves USD 1.5 Million Valuation in Debut Year, Sets Stage for National Expansion
"Action will be taken against guilty": Uttarakhand CM Dhami on UKSSSC question paper leak case
YS Jagan Launches “Digital Book” To Document Injustice Against YSRCP Cadre
Sonam Wangchuk Ends His Hunger Strike Amid Violence, Says ‘I Don’t…’
This Congress Man Is Behind The Leh Violence? BJP Accuses Congress Councillor Of Leading Ladakh Violence

LATEST NEWS

Pakistani-Origin Influencer Abandoned At Birth In A Box, Is Now A Social Media Star, Speaks Fluent Chinese- Watch!
WB NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result OUT: Direct Link to Download
Piyush Goyal in US; negotiations underway to advance bilateral trade agreement
Proteas, West Indies T20 series likely to be reduced due to clash with World Cup
Indian Air Force Agniveervayu 2025 Exam Date OUT, Check Agniveervayu Intake 02/2026 Test Schedule, Eligibility, Salary
IND vs BAN Asia Cup 2025 Super Four Match 4: Head To Head Record Of India vs Bangladesh
What Is Biophoton Emission? Tiny Light Emitted Naturally by Living Beings Helps Cells Communicate
Poet-Diplomat Abhay K brings poetic grace to Hanuman Chalisa
IND vs BAN Asia Cup 2025 Super Four Match 4: When And Where To Watch India vs Bangladesh Live Telecast On Tv And Online
Caught On Cam: Women Protestor Smiles, Winks And Flirts With Cop During Palestine Protest, Here’s What The Policeman Did Next
Prime Accused In September 19 Ambush On Assam Rifles Apprehended In Manipur

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Prime Accused In September 19 Ambush On Assam Rifles Apprehended In Manipur

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Prime Accused In September 19 Ambush On Assam Rifles Apprehended In Manipur
Prime Accused In September 19 Ambush On Assam Rifles Apprehended In Manipur
Prime Accused In September 19 Ambush On Assam Rifles Apprehended In Manipur
Prime Accused In September 19 Ambush On Assam Rifles Apprehended In Manipur

QUICK LINKS