Prime Accused In September 19 Ambush On Assam Rifles Apprehended In Manipur

Security forces in Manipur have arrested the prime accused in the September 19 ambush on 33 Assam Rifles personnel at Sabal Leikai, Nambol in Bishnupur district, which left two jawans dead and five others injured.

According to police, a joint operation by Imphal West District Police, Bishnupur Police, and 33 Assam Rifles was launched around 1:00 am on Tuesday in the Kameng area of Imphal West district. During the operation, one individual identified as Khodram Ojit Singh alias Keilal (47), son of late Kh. Mani Singh of Awang Leikinthabi Awang Leikai, was apprehended.

On questioning, Singh admitted to being a bailed-out member of the outlawed People’s Liberation Army (PLA) and confessed to his direct involvement in the September 19 ambush. He revealed that after the attack, he and his associates fled towards the Loktak Lake side and hid their weapons and ammunition at a secret location.

Based on his disclosure, security forces recovered a significant cache of arms and ammunition, including:

1 A4 rifle with 4 magazines,

1 HK rifle with 2 magazines,

2 AK rifles with 5 magazines,

1 INSAS rifle with 3 magazines,

3 lathode shells,

170 rounds of AK ammunition,

216 rounds of M-16 ammunition,

67 rounds of INSAS ammunition,

1 mobile handset,

1 wallet, and

1 Aadhaar card.

Officials said the accused had previously been arrested in 2007 but continued to remain active in militant activities. His arrest is considered a major breakthrough in the investigation into the ambush.

Police confirmed that examination of the accused is ongoing, and raids are being carried out to apprehend other militants involved in the attack.

Also Read: Assam: Economic Blockade Enters Fourth Day, Fuel Problems Hit Dibrugarh