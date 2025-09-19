Assam: Economic Blockade Enters Fourth Day, Fuel Problems Hit Dibrugarh
Assam: Economic Blockade Enters Fourth Day, Fuel Problems Hit Dibrugarh

The economic blockade imposed by the Moran community entered its fourth consecutive day on Thursday, choking vital supply lines and stranding hundreds of trucks carrying fuel and essential goods along NH-37 and NH-315A in Assam’s Tinsukia district. Operations at Oil India Limited (OIL) have already been severely hit, raising fears of a cascading crisis.

Published By: Nibir Deka
Last updated: September 19, 2025 12:02:47 IST

The economic blockade imposed by the Moran community entered its fourth consecutive day on Thursday, choking vital supply lines and stranding hundreds of trucks carrying fuel and essential goods along NH-37 and NH-315A in Assam’s Tinsukia district. 

With no breakthrough in talks, commercial activities across the oil and coal-rich belt have come to a near standstill.

The agitation, spearheaded by the All Moran Students’ Union (AMSU) along with six allied organisations, has seen checkpoints set up across key transport routes, effectively converting major highways into long stretches of static parking lots. 

Although exemptions have been made for tea and certain essential commodities, the blockade continues to disrupt regional trade and energy supply chains.

The Moran community has long demanded Scheduled Tribe status – promised by the BJP in its 2014 election campaign – along with inclusion of the Moran Autonomous Council under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution. Citing years of neglect, AMSU leaders said they were left with no option but to launch the blockade.

Operations at Oil India Limited (OIL) have already been severely hit, raising fears of a cascading crisis. Local businesses and residents warn of a looming humanitarian challenge and are pressing for urgent government intervention to resolve the deadlock.

Meanwhile, Dibrugarh is witnessing a growing fuel crisis as the blockade disrupts supplies of petrol and diesel. Several fuel outlets in the city are running dry, leaving commuters and daily consumers struggling with shortages.

Also Read: Assam Congress Lodges Formal Complaint Against BJP Assam Social Media Post

