Assam Congress Lodges Formal Complaint Against BJP Assam Social Media Post

The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) has lodged a formal complaint with Dispur Police Station against the BJP’s Assam Pradesh Social Media Department, alleging that a video circulated from the party’s official X handle (@BJP4Assam) promotes communal disharmony ahead of the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) elections.

The complaint, filed by Bedabratta Bora of the APCC Media Department, claims that the video, posted between September 12 and 15, projects Hindus and Muslims of foreign origin as a threat to Assam’s indigenous population. According to the APCC, the video was edited in a manner that “falsely portrays sentiments against Muslims and Hindus of immigrant origin” and ends with the slogan: “Choose BJP to secure the future of Bodoland.”

Congress leaders allege the video attempts to polarize voters for electoral advantage by creating division between communities. The party termed the act a deliberate violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) for the BTC elections.

The APCC complaint invokes multiple provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including:

Section 196 (Promoting enmity between different groups),

Section 197 (Assertions prejudicial to national integration),

Section 198 (Deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings),

Section 351 (Circulating false statements to disturb public tranquility).

The Congress party has demanded:

Immediate registration of an FIR against those responsible.

A forensic probe into the video’s origin.

Intimation to the Assam State Election Commission to ensure free and fair BTC elections.

Directions to X (Twitter) for removal of the video under IT Act provisions.

Leader of Opposition in the Assam Assembly, Debabrata Saikia, has accused the state police of acting under “political dictates” rather than the rule of law. Speaking to reporters, Saikia said while the Congress communication department had already filed an FIR, the police often failed to act against ruling party leaders despite serious violations.

Saikia alleged that the police were quick to act against ordinary citizens, including students, but turned a blind eye when senior BJP leaders made provocative remarks. “They take action against a student when she writes that she loves the rising sun. But when the Chief Minister himself makes communal remarks, targeting Sonia Gandhi by saying that her house should be demolished because of her faith, no action is taken,” he said.

Calling the double standards “unfortunate,” Saikia pointed out that Sonia Gandhi, a Christian by faith, had made great personal sacrifices for the country. “It is shocking that such communal attacks are ignored while minor remarks by common people invite harsh action,” he added.

Amid the growing row over an AI-generated video shared on the Assam BJP’s official social media page, the party’s state vice president Ratna Singh on Thursday defended the video, calling it “reality” and not fiction.

Speaking to reporters, Singh said the video highlighted the “systematic demographic changes” in Assam, which she alleged were part of a larger conspiracy against the Northeast and India. “This is not about Indian Muslims. The video is directed at illegal Bangladeshi infiltrators, the so-called ‘Miya’ population, who are increasing in number and taking control over Assam’s economy, markets, and even land,” she said.

Singh further claimed that infiltrators had encroached upon government land, forests, satras, and naamghars, and accused them of plotting to create a “Miyaland” in Assam and the Northeast. “These infiltrators are like termites eating away at Assam. They are attacking us today, tomorrow they will attack you,” she warned.

