LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
asia cup 2025 Abhishek Sharma donald trump ani-89 australia bcci Kathy Hochul asia cup 2025 Abhishek Sharma donald trump ani-89 australia bcci Kathy Hochul asia cup 2025 Abhishek Sharma donald trump ani-89 australia bcci Kathy Hochul asia cup 2025 Abhishek Sharma donald trump ani-89 australia bcci Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
asia cup 2025 Abhishek Sharma donald trump ani-89 australia bcci Kathy Hochul asia cup 2025 Abhishek Sharma donald trump ani-89 australia bcci Kathy Hochul asia cup 2025 Abhishek Sharma donald trump ani-89 australia bcci Kathy Hochul asia cup 2025 Abhishek Sharma donald trump ani-89 australia bcci Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
Home > India > Assam Cabinet approves relocation of 10th AP Battalion, bilingual exams, Zubeen Garg memorial

Assam Cabinet approves relocation of 10th AP Battalion, bilingual exams, Zubeen Garg memorial

Assam Cabinet approves relocation of 10th AP Battalion, bilingual exams, Zubeen Garg memorial

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 22, 2025 01:51:07 IST

Dispur (Assam) [India], September 22 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday chaired a cabinet meeting at Lok Sewa Bhawan, approving key projects and welfare measures, including land allotment for late cultural icon Zubeen Garg’s memorial.

According to an official release, the State Cabinet has approved the administrative approval to the work “Establishment of 10th AP Battalion at Sonapur, Assam (Phase-I)” amounting to Rs 260 crore.

The State Cabinet has approved the operation of the project, “JYOTI BISHNU PREKHYAGRIHA” – the 5000-seating capacity auditorium at Guwahati to be entrusted to the Srimanta Sankardeva Kalakshetra Society, Panjabari, Guwahati. Regular maintenance of the auditorium will continue to be looked after by the PWD (Building) Department.

The State Cabinet has also approved the enhancement of remuneration, leave entitlements, and adoption of an annual appraisal format for 65 Science and Mathematics Facilitators engaged through the Assam Science, Technology and Environment Council.

The science and mathematics facilitators are granted a monthly remuneration of Rs. 34,800.00 per month + 12.7% CPF. They will also be entitled to 5 per cent annual increment (subject to the assessment in the annual appraisal report) and also considered for entitlement of casual and maternity leave.

The incumbents are entitled to the benefits of Mukhya Mantri Lok Sevak Arogya Yojana (MMLSAY).

The State Cabinet has approved the setting up of question paper(s) of the Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination to be conducted by the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) in bilingual mode, i.e. in both English and Assamese languages with a view to achieving uniformity in both the examination and removing the language barrier for candidates, especially from rural and vernacular backgrounds.

It is to be mentioned that APSC Combined Competitive (Mains) Examination is already conducted in bilingual mode i.e. English and Assamese languages. However, the questions under the ‘Comprehension’ part of the General Studies Paper-II will be set only in English.

The Cabinet has decided to give a 20 per cent bonus to the tea garden workers under Assam Tea Corporation on the occasion of Shradiya Durga Puja.

A plot of land has been identified to be alloted in favour of the Cremation Ground/Memorial of cultural icon Zubeen Garg in Hatimura, Kamarkuchi NC Village under Panbari Mouza of Sonapur Revenue Circle of Kamrup (M) District. His last rites will be performed on September 23. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: 10th-ap-battalionapscassam-cabinetHimanta Biswa Sarmazubeen-garg-memorial

RELATED News

"PM Modi delivered what Congress only talked about": Piyush Goyal hits back at Jairam Ramesh over next gen GST remarks
Delhi CM praises PM Modi for GST reforms says, "public to benefit directly"
"GST reform will only benefit those who have money," says Prashant Kishor after PM's address
Day 1 Of Navratri And GST 2.0! Here’s The List Of Items Getting Cheaper And Costlier
GST Dhamaka Or Doland’s Tamacha? Mahua Moitra With Other Opposition Mocks PM Modi’s Address On GST 2.0

LATEST NEWS

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma says Zubeen Garg "will be accorded a befitting farewell", inspects proposed cremation site
"He didn't lay it on me": Eugene Levy on Dan Levy's idea of 'Schitt's Creek' reboot
"Fielding coach ne email daal diya hai ladkon ko…": Suryakumar's hilarious reply on team's catch drops
Charlie Kirk Memorial Sees Massive 200,000 Attendance, Donal Trump, Elon Musk Joins Ceremony
Researchers make atoms talk to each other inside silicon chips: Study
Assam Cabinet approves relocation of 10th AP Battalion, bilingual exams, Zubeen Garg memorial
"World will hear from us": Netanyahu vows response after UK, Australia, Canada recognise Palestine
Are You Worried About A Low Salary And How To Manage It? Use This Rule To Master Your Money And Spend Smart!
"Family requested to hold cremation in vicinity of Guwahati": Assam Minister on last rites of singer Zubeen Garg
The Ba***ds of Bollywood: Suhana Khan roots for Aryan Khan, shares his childhood pic with dad SRK
Assam Cabinet approves relocation of 10th AP Battalion, bilingual exams, Zubeen Garg memorial

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Assam Cabinet approves relocation of 10th AP Battalion, bilingual exams, Zubeen Garg memorial

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Assam Cabinet approves relocation of 10th AP Battalion, bilingual exams, Zubeen Garg memorial
Assam Cabinet approves relocation of 10th AP Battalion, bilingual exams, Zubeen Garg memorial
Assam Cabinet approves relocation of 10th AP Battalion, bilingual exams, Zubeen Garg memorial
Assam Cabinet approves relocation of 10th AP Battalion, bilingual exams, Zubeen Garg memorial

QUICK LINKS