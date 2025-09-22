Assam Cabinet approves relocation of 10th AP Battalion, bilingual exams, Zubeen Garg memorial

Dispur (Assam) [India], September 22 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday chaired a cabinet meeting at Lok Sewa Bhawan, approving key projects and welfare measures, including land allotment for late cultural icon Zubeen Garg’s memorial.

According to an official release, the State Cabinet has approved the administrative approval to the work “Establishment of 10th AP Battalion at Sonapur, Assam (Phase-I)” amounting to Rs 260 crore.

The State Cabinet has approved the operation of the project, “JYOTI BISHNU PREKHYAGRIHA” – the 5000-seating capacity auditorium at Guwahati to be entrusted to the Srimanta Sankardeva Kalakshetra Society, Panjabari, Guwahati. Regular maintenance of the auditorium will continue to be looked after by the PWD (Building) Department.

The State Cabinet has also approved the enhancement of remuneration, leave entitlements, and adoption of an annual appraisal format for 65 Science and Mathematics Facilitators engaged through the Assam Science, Technology and Environment Council.

The science and mathematics facilitators are granted a monthly remuneration of Rs. 34,800.00 per month + 12.7% CPF. They will also be entitled to 5 per cent annual increment (subject to the assessment in the annual appraisal report) and also considered for entitlement of casual and maternity leave.

The incumbents are entitled to the benefits of Mukhya Mantri Lok Sevak Arogya Yojana (MMLSAY).

The State Cabinet has approved the setting up of question paper(s) of the Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination to be conducted by the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) in bilingual mode, i.e. in both English and Assamese languages with a view to achieving uniformity in both the examination and removing the language barrier for candidates, especially from rural and vernacular backgrounds.

It is to be mentioned that APSC Combined Competitive (Mains) Examination is already conducted in bilingual mode i.e. English and Assamese languages. However, the questions under the ‘Comprehension’ part of the General Studies Paper-II will be set only in English.

The Cabinet has decided to give a 20 per cent bonus to the tea garden workers under Assam Tea Corporation on the occasion of Shradiya Durga Puja.

A plot of land has been identified to be alloted in favour of the Cremation Ground/Memorial of cultural icon Zubeen Garg in Hatimura, Kamarkuchi NC Village under Panbari Mouza of Sonapur Revenue Circle of Kamrup (M) District. His last rites will be performed on September 23. (ANI)

