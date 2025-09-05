Assam Governor felicitates senior-most surviving retired primary teacher in Jorhat

Jorhat (Assam) [India], September 5 (ANI): On the auspicious occasion of Teachers’ Day, Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya felicitated Rajat Chandra Goswami, a 94-year-old primary school teacher who is also the oldest surviving retired primary school teacher of the State, at his residence at Adhar Satra, Hatigarh in Jorhat on Friday.

It may be noted that the Governor, through an initiative named ‘Assam Governor Varishtha Shikshak Samman’, has directed all DCs to make arrangements for honouring the oldest surviving retired primary school teacher in their respective districts on the occasion of Teachers’ Day.

As part of the initiative, felicitating the senior-most surviving retired primary teacher in Jorhat on the occasion, the Assam Governor said, “Shri Goswami is not just a teacher, but a luminary who has immensely contributed to the academic landscape of the district administration as well as the state.”

He said that Goswami, through his teaching, shaped countless students who are now serving society in various capacities. The Governor expressed his happiness at being able to personally felicitate Goswami after visiting the latter’s residence.

Reiterating the immense role played by the teachers in general, Governor Acharya remarked that the dedication and commitment of the teachers have enabled the nation to witness development while preserving and carrying forward its rich intellectual legacy. He underlined that showing respect to teachers has been an integral part of India’s heritage and rightfully a tradition of the nation.

The Governor, moreover, observed that the teachers’ contributions are invaluable, and it is the duty of everybody to acknowledge and recognise their role in nation-building.

It may be mentioned that the Governor felicitated the nonagenarian with a citation, angavastra, shawl, garland, Xorai and Japi, Gamosa, fruit basket, an umbrella and dakshina of Rs 51,000.

Later, the Governor visited the Ali Chuburi Model Anganwadi Centre at Kakojan in Jorhat, where he interacted with students, teachers, and parents.

Reiterating the importance of a clean and green environment, he asked the stakeholders of the Anganwadi centre to plant more trees within the campus and encouraged the teachers to instill students a spirit of green awareness among them.

Moreover, as part of his Gaon Mein Governor initiative, Acharya also visited Amrit Sarovar at Holongparara. In his efforts to make it one of the model Amrit Sarovars he underscored the need of making an ideal centre for environmental tourism.

He also reiterated that such models should be replicated across the State. During his visit, he interacted with members of self-help groups, inspired them to regularly listen to the Prime Minister’s Mann Ki Baat programme and empower themselves using the government programmes and schemes.

The Governor inspected the facilities at the Sarovar, including the sheds built for the people around the pond. The Governor distributed radios and megaphones to members of self-help groups and also planted a sapling at the site. (ANI)

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.