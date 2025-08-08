Assam: Injured Elephant’s 95-KM Forced March Sparks Outrage

A viral video showing an injured 48-year-old elephant named Maniki limping along a highway in Assam has triggered widespread condemnation from wildlife lovers and prompted immediate intervention by forest department officials. The elephant was being forced to walk nearly 95 km from Kakopathar in Tinsukia district to Dibrugarh for medical treatment, despite official instructions to transport the animal by truck.

The shocking footage revealed Maniki, suffering from a severely bent left foreleg, struggling to walk with a mahout (elephant handler) riding on her back. The elephant’s owner, Ruchi Chetia from Jorhat, had defied forest department guidelines that specifically mandated vehicular transportation for the injured animal’s welfare.

According to Mahout Pradip Moran, the grueling journey began six days before the elephant reached Makum, covering only 36 km of the intended 95-km route. The animal’s painful progress was halted when Krishna Majhi, a resident, provided shelter at his residence in Makum on August 6.

Maniki’s ordeal stems from an injury sustained two years ago in Arunachal Pradesh, when a heavy wooden log fell on her left foreleg. Despite extensive treatment at that time, the broken leg failed to heal properly, leaving the elephant with a permanent bend and a chronic limping condition. The animal was subsequently brought to Kakopathar, where her condition deteriorated, necessitating specialised medical care.

The viral video prompted swift action from authorities on Thursday morning. A joint team comprising district officials, forest department personnel, medical experts, and environmental activists reached Krishna Majhi’s residence, where Maniki was resting. The medical team immediately administered medication and assessed the elephant’s condition.

Following their evaluation, the forest department and district administration have ordered a three-day rest period for Maniki. They also mandated that the owner arrange for transportation via truck to the treatment facility, with proper medical care en route. Officials revealed that instead of Dibrugarh, the elephant would now be taken to Kaziranga or Guwahati for advanced treatment.

The incident has raised serious questions about animal welfare protocols and the enforcement of wildlife protection guidelines. Officials indicated that action against the elephant’s owner is being considered.