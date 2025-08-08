LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan
LIVE TV
Home > India > Assam: Injured Elephant’s 95-KM Forced March Sparks Outrage

Assam: Injured Elephant’s 95-KM Forced March Sparks Outrage

A viral video of injured elephant Maniki, limping 95 km in Assam sparked outrage, prompting forest officials to intervene. Despite guidelines, her owner forced her to walk; authorities now mandate rest and vehicular transport for advanced medical care and may take action.

Assam: Injured Elephant (Image Credit: Pinterest)
Assam: Injured Elephant (Image Credit: Pinterest)

Published By: Nibir Deka
Published: August 8, 2025 16:32:00 IST

A viral video showing an injured 48-year-old elephant named Maniki limping along a highway in Assam has triggered widespread condemnation from wildlife lovers and prompted immediate intervention by forest department officials. The elephant was being forced to walk nearly 95 km from Kakopathar in Tinsukia district to Dibrugarh for medical treatment, despite official instructions to transport the animal by truck.

The shocking footage revealed Maniki, suffering from a severely bent left foreleg, struggling to walk with a mahout (elephant handler) riding on her back. The elephant’s owner, Ruchi Chetia from Jorhat, had defied forest department guidelines that specifically mandated vehicular transportation for the injured animal’s welfare.

According to Mahout Pradip Moran, the grueling journey began six days before the elephant reached Makum, covering only 36 km of the intended 95-km route. The animal’s painful progress was halted when Krishna Majhi, a resident, provided shelter at his residence in Makum on August 6.

Maniki’s ordeal stems from an injury sustained two years ago in Arunachal Pradesh, when a heavy wooden log fell on her left foreleg. Despite extensive treatment at that time, the broken leg failed to heal properly, leaving the elephant with a permanent bend and a chronic limping condition. The animal was subsequently brought to Kakopathar, where her condition deteriorated, necessitating specialised medical care.

The viral video prompted swift action from authorities on Thursday morning. A joint team comprising district officials, forest department personnel, medical experts, and environmental activists reached Krishna Majhi’s residence, where Maniki was resting. The medical team immediately administered medication and assessed the elephant’s condition.

Following their evaluation, the forest department and district administration have ordered a three-day rest period for Maniki. They also mandated that the owner arrange for transportation via truck to the treatment facility, with proper medical care en route. Officials revealed that instead of Dibrugarh, the elephant would now be taken to Kaziranga or Guwahati for advanced treatment. 

The incident has raised serious questions about animal welfare protocols and the enforcement of wildlife protection guidelines. Officials indicated that action against the elephant’s owner is being considered.

RELATED News

Project Mann: Mental Health Support Provided To Over 75,000 Personnel By CISF’s Project
‘We Were Lucky..’: Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh Describes How They Took Care Of The ‘Ghost of Balakot’
EC Delists 334 Unrecognised Political Parties
Delhi Rain: Seven Killed In Wall Collapse Including Two Children
Shashi Tharoor Compares Trump’s Tariff Move To ‘Schoolyard Bully’ Taunt, Outlines What India’s Response Should Be – We Women Want Conclave & Shakti Awards 2025 | NewsX

LATEST NEWS

How to Complete Any Book in Just 7 Days
Emilie Kiser’s Son Tripped And Fell In Pool, Reveals New Report: Unsupervised For More Than Nine Minutes
This European Nation Sees Sharp Rise In Afghan Women Asylum Seekers Amid Taliban Repression
How to Complete Any Book in Just 7 Days
Is Timothee Chalamet Out Of Kylie Jenner’s Life After Two Years? Breakup Hints Gone Viral!
Chanel Store That Denied Jennifer Lopez Has A History Of Rude Service Sparking Outrage
US Military Planning To Fire Missiles At Elon Musk’s Cybertrucks? Know Why
Salman Khan And Sooraj Barjatya Reunite: Is Bollywood About To Witness Their Biggest Comeback Yet?
Kannada Star Dhruva Sarja Accused Of Rs 9.58 Crore Fraud, Legal Battle With Director Raghvendra Hegde
What Happens When You Drink Beetroot Juice Every Morning for a Month?
Assam: Injured Elephant’s 95-KM Forced March Sparks Outrage

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Assam: Injured Elephant’s 95-KM Forced March Sparks Outrage

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Assam: Injured Elephant’s 95-KM Forced March Sparks Outrage
Assam: Injured Elephant’s 95-KM Forced March Sparks Outrage
Assam: Injured Elephant’s 95-KM Forced March Sparks Outrage
Assam: Injured Elephant’s 95-KM Forced March Sparks Outrage

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?