Thursday, January 30, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Assam Tragedy: 30-Year-Old Woman Raped After Verbal Altercation With Neighbour, Tortured By Pouring Acid In Front Of Her Two Children

According to local police, the incident stemmed from a verbal altercation between the woman and her neighbor, during which the victim allegedly rebuffed the accused.

Assam rape India


A horrifying incident occurred in Assam’s Cachar district, where a 30-year-old woman was reportedly raped and acid was poured on her in front of her two children.

The crime took place on January 22, and the accused is said to be the victim’s 28-year-old neighbor.

According to local police, the incident stemmed from a verbal altercation between the woman and her neighbor, during which the victim allegedly rebuffed the accused. Hours later, when the victim’s husband was away, the accused forcefully entered her house and carried out the attack.

Husband Finds Victim in Critical Condition

When the victim’s husband returned home, he discovered his wife in a severely distressed state. She was found on the floor with her mouth, hands, and feet bound, and an acid-like substance had been poured over her body.

She was immediately taken to Silchar Medical College and Hospital, where her condition remains critical.

Police Search for Accused

The accused, who is still at large, has been named in the victim’s complaint. The woman’s husband has filed charges of sexual assault, and authorities are actively searching for the suspect.

The police are awaiting the results of the medical examination to confirm if the woman was raped during the attack. The investigation is ongoing as the authorities work to bring the perpetrator to justice.

ALSO READ : Parents Of RG Kar Rape-Murder Victim Retract Request For New Investigation

Filed under

Assam India news rape

