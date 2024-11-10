Jharkhand Assembly Polls: West Singhbhum Takes Initiative To Allow Home Voting For Elderly

In a significant move to ensure accessibility and inclusiveness, the West Singhbhum district administration in Jharkhand has implemented a home voting facility for elderly voters and persons with disabilities (PwDs) in the ongoing assembly elections. The initiative is part of efforts to facilitate participation in the democratic process, especially for those unable to travel to polling booths.

With elections scheduled for November 13 and 20, the five constituencies in the district—Chaibasa, Majhgaon, Jagannathpur, Manoharpur, and Chakradharpur—will go to polls in the second phase. The home voting facility began on November 3 and will continue through November 10, allowing senior citizens above 85 years and PwDs to cast their votes from the comfort of their homes.

The Deputy Commissioner of West Singhbhum, Kuldeep Chaudhary, informed the media that 15,904 voters, including 3,009 aged above 85, were identified for home voting through surveys conducted by booth level officers (BLOs). Among them, notable names include 101-year-old Bela Sen from Chaibasa and 100-year-old Imamum Bibi from Majhgaon, who are benefiting from this initiative.

“We are committed to ensuring that no voter is left behind in this massive democratic exercise,” said Chaudhary, underscoring the district’s dedication to making voting accessible for all. The elderly voters, particularly those with mobility issues, have welcomed this initiative. One such voter, Bela Sen, born in 1923, was unable to travel to the polling station, making the home voting facility a crucial lifeline for her.

The first round of home voting was held on November 3 and 4, during which 100 voters cast their ballots via postal ballots. A second round took place on November 9 and continued through November 10, with the total number of home voters expected to increase.

This initiative has been particularly crucial in constituencies like Chakradharpur, which has 56 voters aged over 85 years and 47 PwD voters, making it an essential part of the election process in the district.

The program has not only focused on senior citizens but also on persons with disabilities. Sonali Sharma, a 26-year-old disabled voter, is one of the youngest participants in this home voting initiative.

As of now, over 900 centenarians, including 533 women, are eligible to vote in the first phase of the Jharkhand elections on November 13, further highlighting the importance of ensuring that elderly citizens can exercise their right to vote.

This home voting initiative is a testament to the Election Commission’s commitment to fostering an inclusive and accessible electoral process in India, ensuring that the elderly and disabled have equal opportunities to participate in the country’s largest democratic exercise.

