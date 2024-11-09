Maharashtra Election: PM Modi Accuses Congress Of Using States As ATMs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack on the Congress party, accusing it of exploiting states under its governance as financial resources. Addressing a crowd in Akola on Saturday, Modi said, “Wherever a Congress government is formed, that state becomes the ATM (Automated Teller Machine) of the party’s ‘shahi parivar’ (royal family). We won’t let Maharashtra become the ATM of the Congress.” The Prime Minister’s remarks were a direct criticism of the party’s alleged financial exploitation of states.

Modi didn’t hold back from criticizing the Congress’s record on Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar’s legacy, one of India’s most revered leaders and the architect of the Indian Constitution. He challenged the Congress party to prove its commitment to Ambedkar’s contributions, particularly his vision for a united India.

“I challenge the shahi parivar of the Congress to prove if they ever visited Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar’s panchteerth,” Modi said, referring to five key locations associated with Ambedkar’s life. These include Ambedkar’s birthplace in Mhow, his residence in London, Deeksha Bhoomi in Nagpur where he embraced Buddhism, Mahaparinirvan Sthal in Delhi, and Chaitya Bhoomi in Mumbai. Modi’s comments were a pointed rebuke of the Congress, implying that the party had failed to honor the legacy of Ambedkar as it claimed.

Ek Hai To Safe Hai?

In a bid to unite voters ahead of the elections, Modi drew a parallel with the people of Haryana, who he claimed foiled the Congress’s attempts to divide society along caste lines. He invoked the slogan “Ek hai to safe hai,” which translates to “we are safe if we are united,” as a rallying cry for solidarity against the Congress’s alleged divisive tactics. Modi further accused the Congress of deliberately weakening the country by fostering caste-based divisions, claiming, “The Congress knows that it will be strengthened only if the country is weakened.”

Modi also took aim at the Maharashtra-based opposition alliance, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), describing it as synonymous with “corruption and scams worth thousands of crores of rupees.” He emphasized the corruption within the state government and criticized the MVA for its handling of Maharashtra’s resources. The Prime Minister continued his attack on the opposition, painting them as a party driven by self-interest rather than public service.

Turning to his government’s achievements, PM Modi stated, “In my first two terms as Prime Minister, I have given four crore pucca houses to the poor,” he stated. The emphasis on the government’s welfare programs was part of his broader appeal to voters in Maharashtra, urging them to support the BJP-led Mahayuti (grand alliance) in the upcoming assembly elections.

The Prime Minister also took the opportunity to reflect on a significant date in Indian history. Referring to November 9, Modi recalled the 2019 Supreme Court verdict on the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, saying, “This date of November 9 will also be remembered because after the decision of the Supreme Court, people of every religion showed great sensitivity.” His reference to this key moment in India’s political history served as a subtle reminder of the BJP’s role in shaping the country’s cultural and religious landscape.

