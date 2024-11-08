Home
Saturday, November 9, 2024
Uddhav Thackeray Takes A Jibe At Mahayuti ‘Unity,’ Claims Cracks As Ajit Pawar Criticises Yogi’s ‘Katenge’ Slogan

Uddhav Thackeray said, "Ajit Pawar's disapproval of Yogi's remark shows there is no unity in the Mahayuti.“

Ahead of elections, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray claims that there is no ‘unity’ in Mahayuti allinace and coalition partners: BJP, Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, and Ajit Pawar’s NCP.

At a poll rally in Buldhana, Thackeray took a jibe at Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar’s critique of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s contentious ‘batenge to katenge’ slogan, viewing Pawar’s disapproval as evidence of fractures within the alliance.

Ajit Pawar’s Criticism of Yogi’s Slogan

The ‘batenge to katenge’ slogan, meaning “divided we will be killed,” has been a centerpiece of Adityanath’s recent election campaign in Maharashtra, calling for unity against division along caste or communal lines.

However, Ajit Pawar, without explicitly naming Adityanath, dismissed the slogan, asserting that Maharashtra’s people value communal harmony and reject divisive rhetoric.

Without naming Adityanath, Pawar criticized outsiders attempting to dictate Maharashtra’s politics, a sentiment echoed by Uddhav Thackeray. “Some from outside come here and make statements, but Maharashtra has never accepted any communal division. It belongs to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Rajarshi Shahu Maharaj, and Mahatma Phule,” Pawar said, appealing to a shared legacy that opposes sectarianism.

Uddhav Thackeray’s Interpretation 

Uddhav Thackeray said, “Ajit Pawar’s disapproval of Yogi’s remark shows there is no unity in the Mahayuti.”

“Maharashtra does not need any lesson from the UP chief minister,” he declared, positioning his Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) as the only cohesive force that truly understands Maharashtra’s values.

Thackeray Accuses the BJP of Using “Outsiders” and Corruption in Campaigning

Thackeray’s speech in Buldhana was marked by several pointed criticisms of the BJP and the Mahayuti government. He accused the BJP of having to rely on leaders from outside Maharashtra, such as Yogi Adityanath, to campaign on its behalf.

According to Thackeray, the Mahayuti’s dependence on external figures shows a disconnect from Maharashtra’s people and their issues. “The Maharashtra assembly election is a contest between those who love Maharashtra and those who betray it,” he stated, painting the Mahayuti coalition as disloyal to the state.

He also slammed the Shinde-led government for alleged corruption surrounding the construction of a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, which collapsed shortly after its unveiling. Thackeray described the current administration as “the most corrupt in Maharashtra’s history” and claimed that the project’s failures stemmed from “inauspicious hands” overseeing it. Thackeray vowed that if the MVA regains power, they would build temples dedicated to Shivaji Maharaj across the state to highlight the Maratha warrior’s teachings on governance and respect for women.

In his Buldhana address, Thackeray reminded voters of the Shiv Sena’s long-standing partnership with the BJP, emphasizing that it was his party’s support that helped propel BJP leaders like Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to power.

Now, however, he describes the BJP as “betrayers,” alleging that they have colluded with “dacoits” who defected from Shiv Sena and sided with Shinde’s faction.

Thackeray On Nawab Malik’s Arrest by ED

Thackeray also drew attention to the BJP’s handling of former NCP leader Nawab Malik, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a money-laundering case last year but was released on bail and is now running as an NCP candidate. Thackeray questioned how Ajit Pawar could share the stage with Fadnavis, given the BJP’s previous stance against Malik and its alleged ties to Dawood Ibrahim, a figure long associated with terrorism.

As Thackeray concluded, “The wind is blowing in favour of the MVA,” highlighting the coalition’s optimism ahead of the polls.

Ajit Pawar Maharashtra Election Mahayuti alliance Uddhav Thackeray Yogi Aditynath
