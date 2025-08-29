Badarpur Toll Price Hike: Have Look At The Revised Delhi-Mathura Highway Rates, Effective Date And Updated Fee

The toll charges of the Badarpur Flyover toll plaza have been updated by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and the revised rates will be implemented from August 31 midnight. From September 1, travelling across the Sarai toll plaza on the Delhi-Mathura Highway near Faridabad will become expensive. The toll fees for cars, vans, and jeeps making a single trip through the toll will remain the same. However, an extra charge of one rupee will be added for multiple crossings.

What are the new Badarpur toll prices?

According to The Daily Jagran, the new Badarpur toll prices are- Vehicle Once Multiple Times Monthly Pass Car, Van and Jeep 35 53 1060 Light Commercial Vehicles 53 80 1090 Trucks, Buses and other large vehicles 106 159 3181 The Badarpur Flyover connects Delhi with Faridabad.

NHAI had decided to not increase the toll prices for the Badarpur in 2024 New toll rates are fixed for the Badarpur Flyover’s toll plaza every year in September. However, in 2024, the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) had decided to not increase the toll tax rates. NHAI had specified that the there will be no increase in the toll tax rates in 2025.

What do we know about the toll tax?

Toll tax is also known as toll and is a charge that the vehicle drivers have to pay while they cross certain interstate expressways. They also need to pay this charge while crossing tunnels, bridges, national and other state highways. These roads are termed the toll roads and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) controls them. The toll tax is a method to generate the revenue for funding the maintenance and upkeeping of the important transportation infrastructure networks.

What is the nature of toll tax?

Toll tax is a type of indirect tax levied on the services. It has a different structure from direct tax. One of the examples of direct taxes is the income tax.

