Home > India > 'Baseless Controversy': BJP's Ravi Shankar Prasad Slams Critics Over Sanchar Saathi App Mandate Row, Dubs It 'Suraksha Kawach'

BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad defended the DoT’s directive mandating pre-installation of the Sanchar Saathi app on all mobile phones, calling it a “suraksha kawach.” He slammed the opposition for politicising a security measure aimed at curbing IMEI fraud and enhancing consumer safety.

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: December 2, 2025 20:42:08 IST

BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad on Tuesday defended the Department of Telecommunications’ (DoT) directive to pre-install the Sanchar Saathi App on mobile handsets, likening it to a ‘suraksha kawach’ (protection shield).

He criticised the opposition for creating baseless controversy, alleging they were trying to undermine a beneficial initiative.
“Every mobile has many apps, but what problem do you have if there is one app which works as a ‘suraksha kawach’? …A baseless controversy is being created on this,” said the BJP MP.

Prasad linked the opposition’s stance to their recent defeat in Bihar, claiming voters hadn’t complained about electoral issues. He also targeted the Congress party, suggesting they’d struggle to win elections with such opposition.

“They (Opposition) had raised the issue of SIR even in the last session of Parliament. They faced defeat in Bihar. Not one person among crores of voters complained that they were not allowed to vote…Congress party will never win like this…,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has issued directions requiring manufacturers and importers to pre-install the Sanchar Saathi app on devices sold in India to enhance consumer awareness and curb the circulation of duplicate or tampered IMEIs.

For devices already manufactured and available in sales channels, manufacturers and importers have been asked to push the application via software updates.

According to the ministry, the directions issued on November 28 aim to safeguard citizens from purchasing non-genuine mobile devices, enable easy reporting of suspected misuse of telecom resources, and enhance the overall effectiveness of the Sanchar Saathi initiative.

The Telecommunication Cyber Security (TCS) Rules empower the Central Government to issue directions to manufacturers of telecommunication equipment bearing International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) numbers to provide assistance as required in relation to tampered telecommunication equipment or IMEI numbers.

India has a large second-hand mobile device market, where cases have been observed of stolen or blacklisted devices being resold, potentially making the purchaser an abettor in crime and causing financial loss. 

(With inputs from ANI)

First published on: Dec 2, 2025 8:40 PM IST
