Home > India > 'Become A Parcel, Get Delivered': Ride-Hailing Apps Mocked After Karnataka Bike Taxi Ban

‘Become A Parcel, Get Delivered’: Ride-Hailing Apps Mocked After Karnataka Bike Taxi Ban

As Karnataka enforces a statewide bike taxi ban, social media erupts over ride apps renaming rides as ‘bike parcel’ services. MP PC Mohan criticizes it as a legal loophole, while drivers plead for policy reform. Transport officials begin seizing vehicles as gig workers seek relief.

Published By: Lavanya R
Last Updated: June 17, 2025 18:01:28 IST

A day after the Karnataka High Court’s order banning bike taxis took effect across the state, social media platforms have exploded with sharp reactions and satire aimed at ride-hailing companies like Rapido, Uber, and Ola.

Users claim that in a bid to dodge the legal ban, these companies have renamed their bike taxi options to “Bike Parcel” services. One viral post on X (formerly Twitter) joked, “Since Karnataka High Court has banned bike taxis, Rapido is offering you to become a parcel and get delivered.”

While “bike parcel” services aren’t entirely new, the timing of this online trend coinciding exactly with the enforcement of the ban has raised questions about whether ride apps are rebranding their services to continue operations.

MP PC Mohan Slams Workaround: “Are Aggregators Above the Law?”

Reacting strongly, Bengaluru South MP PC Mohan criticized the alleged tactic, calling it a blatant evasion of the law. In a post on X, he said,

“Karnataka High Court has banned bike taxis. But aggregators continue to operate under the guise of ‘Bike Parcel’. Citizens are now being reduced to mere parcels in this legal evasion… Are aggregators above the law?”

His statement has added fuel to an already raging public debate about the gig economy, enforcement, and the state’s regulatory approach.

Social Media Erupts: ‘Well Played or Rule-Breaking?’

Online users have taken a mixed tone some mocking the renaming with dry humor, others seriously questioning its legality. Another viral comment reads, “Uber and Rapido have renamed their bike taxi options to ‘Bike Parcel’ following the ban. Well played, I guess?”

Though it’s unclear whether platforms have formally renamed or repurposed their services, the jokes have drawn wide attention, especially given the legal implications and ongoing public crackdown.

Statewide Crackdown Begins, Vehicles Seized in Bengaluru

As the High Court upheld the state’s earlier order banning bike taxi services citing the lack of a regulatory framework, transport officials have begun enforcing the ruling. By Tuesday morning, teams had launched citywide checks, seizing vehicles operating illegally in Rajajinagar, Yeshwanthpur, and other zones in Bengaluru.

Officials confirmed that enforcement would intensify in the coming days to ensure compliance with the court’s ruling.

Gig Workers Seek Relief, Call Blanket Ban “Unfair”

Amidst the chaos, the Namma Bike Taxi Association sent an appeal to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, asking for immediate intervention. In their letter, the association emphasized the impact of the ban on gig workers:

“Bike taxis are not a side income. They are how we survive,” it stated, adding that over one lakh drivers depend on such jobs for their daily living.

They urged the state to follow the example of Delhi and Telangana, which allow bike taxis under regulated frameworks, instead of imposing a complete ban.

What’s Next? Platform Response Awaited

So far, Rapido, Uber, and Ola have not issued an official statement clarifying whether the “bike parcel” labels are being used as a serious workaround or merely part of online banter. Without formal clarification, speculation continues over whether riders are actually booking parcel rides and sitting pillion in violation of the law.

The government has not commented on the meme-led reactions either, but insiders suggest that stricter digital monitoring of platforms may be next on the agenda.

As the ban stirs a storm both online and offline, all eyes are now on the state government’s next steps will there be regulation, or will enforcement continue under the current hardline stance?

