Bengaluru Engineering Student Finds Himself In Legal Trouble After Close Friend Uses His Bank Account For Rs 7 Crore Cyber Fraud; Probe On

Bengaluru Cyber Fraud: Trusting his friend a little too much turned into a nightmare for a Bengaluru engineering student after he found himself entangled in a multi-crore cyber scam. His only fault – he lent a hand of help to his friend. The ordeal surfaced after the police discovered that his account had been used by scammers in a Rs 7 crore cyber fraud.

According to Bengaluru police, the student, studying at a prominent engineering college in the city, had recently came in contact of one Ayush.

Bengaluru Student’s Friendship Turns To Scam

The mere acquaintance turned into a fast friendship within a year. Everything was going smoothly until one day Ayush came knocking on the student’s door, asking for help.

Ayush allegedly told him that his account was blocked due to an insufficient balance and that he temporarily needed to use his account.

Believing his friend, the student allegedly handed over the access credentials of his Karnataka Gramin Bank account, including the ATM-linked Airtel SIM card, along with his net banking user ID and password.

The information was reportedly sent via post. Ayush also confirmed the receipt of the documents over WhatsApp chats, an NDTV report stated.

Bengaluru Scam: Fraud Alert By Bank

Nearly 7 months after he shared his details, the student was taken aback when he was informed by his bank that his account was used in massive fraudulent transactions.

Police informed that over Rs 7 crore worth of transactions were reported happening through that account. The account was immediately blocked, the report further added.

FIR Filed, Probe Ordered In Bengaluru Fraud Case

After discovering that his account had allegedly been misused for cybercrime, the student reported the matter to the police.

A case has been filed at the North Division Cyber Police Station against Ayush and others for allegedly using the account to carry out fraudulent transactions.

