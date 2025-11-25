Bengaluru Murder Mystery: 21-Year-Old Student Found Dead In A Rented Home Minutes After Speaking To Her Father, Probe On

A 21-year-old woman from Andhra Pradesh was found dead on Sunday (November 23) at a rented house near Thammenahalli in Bengaluru. Police say her male friend allegedly strangled her and escaped from the spot. Officers have started an investigation and are searching for the accused.

Officials state that the motive will become clear after his arrest. The deceased woman, identified as Devisri, belonged to Bikkimvaripalle village in Annamayya district. She had shifted to Bengaluru to continue her higher studies. Police sources shared that she had spoken to her father around 11 am before her phone became unreachable.

Body Found After Heated Argument Between Victim and Accused

Police report that the accused, Prem, took Devisri to his friend’s house on Sunday morning. He and the victim were alone when a heated argument allegedly broke out between them. Police say Prem allegedly strangled her during the quarrel and ran away from the spot afterward.

When the house owner returned, she found Devisri lying still and immediately informed the police. Officers from Madanayakanahalli Police Station reached the location and shifted the body to Victoria Hospital for a post-mortem examination. Police have registered a murder case and launched a search operation to trace and arrest the accused.

The victim’s family reached the mortuary after receiving the news and struggled to accept the sudden loss of their daughter. They said she had moved to Bengaluru to build a better future through education. Police teams are checking call records and CCTV footage to track the suspect’s movements after he fled the scene. Officials say they will question Prem’s friends and verify all details related to the events leading to the crime.

The investigation remains active, and police have assured that they will arrest the accused soon. The case continues to draw attention in the area.

