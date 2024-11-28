Bengaluru’s Metro Expansion: KIA-Hebbal Section Set To Open First In 2026

Managing Director M. Maheshwar Rao recently confirmed that the first section of the much-anticipated Blue Line, connecting Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) Terminal to Hebbal, is scheduled to open between June and September 2026. This will be followed by the Hebbal–KR Pura section by December 2026.

The Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) is gearing up for a significant milestone in the city’s metro expansion. Managing Director M. Maheshwar Rao recently confirmed that the first section of the much-anticipated Blue Line, connecting Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) Terminal to Hebbal, is scheduled to open between June and September 2026. This will be followed by the Hebbal–KR Pura section by December 2026.

This phased approach comes as work progresses rapidly on the KIA-Hebbal stretch compared to the remaining Hebbal-KR Pura section. The decision to open the KIA-Hebbal section first is designed to provide faster, direct metro access for airport-bound passengers. By eliminating the need for toll charges typically associated with road travel, the metro will significantly improve the convenience of travel to and from the airport.

While the KIA-Hebbal section is on track for an early completion, the status of the proposed multi-modal hub at Hebbal remains unclear. Originally acquired for a tourism project, the land on which the hub is to be constructed is under review, as BMRCL seeks to repurpose the land for transportation purposes. The hub is expected to facilitate smoother transfers between various modes of transport, but further details are awaited.

Additionally, Rao revealed that a significant infrastructural element, the open web girder (OWG), will be constructed over the Indian Railways track near Jakkur, much like the one introduced last year at Byappanahalli. This construction is progressing as contractors work on fabricating the girder, which will be assembled in parts and transported to the city.

However, progress has been slower in certain areas. Construction near the Indian Air Force (IAF) station in Yelahanka has faced delays due to time restrictions imposed on construction activities in sensitive areas. Another obstacle has been the tragic accident in January 2023, which delayed work on the Hebbal-KR Pura stretch. The fatal collapse of an 18-meter tall Metro pillar at the construction site, which led to the deaths of a woman and her toddler, temporarily halted work and set back the project by nearly six months.

The Hebbal-KR Pura stretch, which is crucial for linking northern and eastern Bengaluru, has been encountering multiple challenges. These include the construction of split flyovers at Kalyan Nagar, Veeranna Palya, and Nagawara, as well as a split underpass at Hennur. Further delays have stemmed from ongoing disputes over the Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation line near HRBR Layout and Horamavu stations. Additionally, the architectural finishing works for the stations are still pending as the earlier tender process was canceled.

Despite these hurdles, the delivery of trainsets for the Blue Line is expected to begin in December 2025. Bengaluru’s metro will feature new designs, with four of the six coaches in each Blue Line train equipped with luggage racks, replacing two seats with space for luggage. The two driver’s cabins will not include this feature.

With these ambitious developments, the Blue Line will be a game-changer for Bengaluru’s infrastructure, making commuting to the airport faster and more efficient, while easing traffic congestion across the city.

