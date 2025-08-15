LIVE TV
Home > India > 'Bhai Aap Kya Kehna Chahte Ho?': Shashi Tharoor's Hilarious Hindi Reply To X User Wins Hearts Online

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, known for his rich vocabulary, was left amused by X user Sagarcasm’s over-the-top “word salad.” Tharoor’s witty Hindi reply, “Bhai aap kya kehna chahte ho?”, went viral, leaving social media in splits.

Shashi Tharoor’s rare Hindi reply to an X user’s wordy jab leaves the internet laughing. (Photo: ANI)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: August 15, 2025 14:54:29 IST

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, who is renowned for his towering vocabulary and affection for obscure English words, was on the opposite side of the dictionary in a friendly exchange on X.

It started when Tharoor reacted to US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent’s comment labeling New Delhi as “recalcitrant” regarding bogged-down bilateral trade negotiations. “Better to be recalcitrant than to be tractable, submissive or acquiescent to injustice,” the ex-diplomat wrote, justifying India’s position on safeguarding industries such as agriculture and dairy.

Step in meme maker and X user Sagarcasm, who chose to repay the favour not with a counterpoint, but with a hyperbolic mess of big words. His comment was:

“That’s okay Shashi but what of the abnegation of camaraderie in the egregious enfranchise that issues from the fatuous of the grandiloquent at the behest of impecunious and insidious semaphore?”

Netizens reacted to Shashi Tharoor post

For once, India’s king of long words was caught off guard. Tharoor’s response was brief, to the point and in Hindi: “Bhai aap kya kehna chahte ho?” (Brother, what are you trying to say?).

The surprise twist left social media in stitches. “Bro made Shashi type in Hindi,” one post read. Another cracked, “Even Tharoor got confused.” Social media timelines were flooded with memes.

Even AI chatbot Grok got in on the act, interpreting Sagarcasm’s post as “delightful nonsense” intended to satirize over-wordiness.


ALSO READ: Shashi Tharoor Blasts US Tariffs on India As He Tears Into Trump’s ‘Schoolyard Bully School of Negotiation’ | Exclusive

Tags: shashi tharoorShashi Tharoor viral tweet

