BIG TRAVEL UPDATES: IndiGo Connects Delhi To Manchester And Takes Off From Navi Mumbai Airport

IndiGo Launches Direct Flights Between Delhi And Manchester
Get ready, globe-trotters! IndiGo has officially kicked off direct flights between Delhi and Manchester as of November 15, adding another feather to its long-haul crown. This comes hot on the heels of the airline’s first-ever Mumbai-Manchester service, which has already flown off the charts in popularity.
Operating five times a week, these flights are served by the sleek Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, leased from Norse Atlantic Airways, combining power, efficiency, and a touch of style. Passengers can stretch out in 56 IndiGoStretch seats or relax in one of the 282 Economy seats, perfect for enjoying a movie, catching up on sleep, or planning your UK adventure.
Whether you’re jetting off for business, leisure, or just a cheeky weekend getaway, IndiGo ensures comfort and convenience from takeoff to touchdown. Delhi to Manchester has never felt closer, buckle up, and let your travel plans take flight!
Strategic Connectivity: Delhi To Manchester
According to the press release, Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) serves as one of India’s leading global gateways, and this new service marks the start of IndiGo’s long-haul services from this airport.
Manchester Airport, the UK’s leading international hub outside London, acts as the primary gateway to Northern England, offering seamless connectivity to cities such as Leeds, Liverpool, and Newcastle. By connecting these two airports, IndiGo is not only strengthening connectivity between India and the UK but also contributing towards the growth in trade, tourism, and cultural exchange between the two countries.
Delhi To Manchester: Flight Schedule
Flight 6E0033: Delhi → Manchester
Operates on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday weekly
Flight 6E0034: Manchester → Delhi
Operates on Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday weekly
Manchester Airport Announcement:
“IndiGo’s new route has officially touched down in Manchester, connecting the North to Delhi. On Saturday, we welcomed the inaugural flight, direct between Manchester and Delhi. Passengers and crew enjoyed pre-flight celebrations and complimentary treats before boarding the flight. Fly with IndiGo to Delhi from Manchester five times weekly.”
