Big Update For Train Travellers: Is Water Still Free On Rajdhani Express? IRCTC Provides Major Update

Indian Railways has changed the way food is served on premium trains, giving passengers more freedom to choose. Before COVID-19, meals were automatically included in the ticket price of trains like the Rajdhani Express, Shatabdi Express and Vande Bharat Express. But after the pandemic, this system was revised. Now, travellers can decide whether they want onboard meals or not while booking their tickets online. If they choose meals, the cost is added to their fare. If they opt out, the meal amount is removed and the ticket becomes cheaper. Even after selecting the “No Meals’’ option during booking, passengers can still buy food later during the journey if they change their mind.

Many passengers have been confused about another important question: Is the complimentary Rail Neer water bottle still free on Rajdhani and other premium trains? Some travellers wonder if selecting the “No Meals’’ option means they will not get the free water bottle. To clear this doubt, a senior IRCTC official told the Indian Express that the one-litre Rail Neer bottle will continue to be given to every passenger. The official confirmed that the free bottle is provided to all travellers, whether they opt for meals or not. This means the water bottle is not linked to the meal choice.

Recently, a few users claimed on social media that IRCTC had removed the “No Food’’ option and was forcing passengers to select meals while booking tickets on premium trains. However, a senior railway official denied these claims and said the option is still very much available. The official explained that the placement of the “No Food’’ button has been slightly changed on the IRCTC app and website, which may have confused some users. But passengers can still find it on the same booking page and choose it easily.

For those who want to skip onboard meals, IRCTC allows travellers to select the “No Food’’ option through the Passenger Details section. Under the Other Preferences or Catering Service tab, passengers will see the options “I want meals’’ and “I do not want meals”. Selecting the second option will remove the catering charge from the ticket. Passengers are advised to check the fare breakup before payment. In most cases, the meal choice applies to the entire PNR, meaning all passengers under the same booking must share the same meal preference.