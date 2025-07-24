Bihar Assembly Polls 2025: Will This Be Nitish Kumar’s Last Stand Or Next Chapter?

Political activity in Bihar has reached a fever pitch as the Election Commission of India (ECI) is expected to announce the state Assembly poll anytime soon.

BJP’s Silence on Chief Minister Face Sparks Speculation

Nitish remains a pivotal figure in Bihar politics, top BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, have notably refrained from endorsing him as the Chief Ministerial candidate. The BJP is also expected to contest more seats in the upcoming elections. Insiders suggest that Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary or state BJP president Dilip Jaiswal may emerge as potential CM candidates if the NDA wins and decides to move beyond Nitish Kumar’s leadership.

PM Modi has already launched the NDA’s campaign and laid foundation stones for development projects worth ₹7,200 crore. Drawing parallels with India’s top cities, PM Modi envisioned Bihar’s transformation under another NDA regime, stating, “Motihari should develop like Mumbai, Gaya like Gurugram, and Patna like Pune.”

But what remains unclear is whether the NDA will choose Nitish Kumar as its chief ministerial face. Despite holding the state’s top post for almost two decades, Kumar’s position appears increasingly uncertain this time.

Opposition Hits Out at Nitish’s Mental Fitness

Opposition party, RJD, hit out at Nitish Kumar, accusing him of being “mentally unfit” to run the government. The controversy was sparked by a viral video displaying him laughing during the national anthem. Senior RJD leaders like Rabri Devi and Misa Bharti have questioned his ability to lead, terming his behaviour as unbecoming of a chief minister.

Nitish’s Son Backs Him, NDA

Amid speculations sparking over Nitish’s future, his son Nishant Kumar came out in strong support of his father, confidently predicting a sweeping NDA victory. He said, “My father will be CM again. The NDA will form the government with a strong majority, emphasising his faith in the state electorate and Nitish’s 20-year developmental record.”

With the election date soon to be unveiled, Bihar’s political landscape stands at a critical situation that could redefine alliances, leadership and legacy.

