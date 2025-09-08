Bihar Dy CMs hail India's Hockey Asia Cup 2025 victory, call it proud moment for state

Rajgir (Bihar) [India], September 8 (ANI): India’s triumph in the Hockey Asia Cup 2025 final sparked celebrations in Bihar, and both Deputy Chief Ministers, Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary and Vijay Sinha, lauded the victory as a landmark moment for the state.

Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary said the victory reflected Bihar’s growing role in hosting major sporting events. “This is a moment of pride for Bihar. Three major competitions were held in Bihar. India emerged victorious in all three. I thank Bihar’s Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and the country’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This is a moment of pride for Bihar,” he remarked in Rajgir.

Echoing similar sentiments, Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sinha highlighted Bihar’s deep historical and cultural connection to India’s sporting success. “India’s victory has come from the soil of Bihar. Bihar has been at the forefront in creating history. India’s history is incomplete without Bihar. The victory of this land leads towards the World Cup,” he said.

The Indian Men’s Hockey Team clinched the Men’s Asia Cup Rajgir Bihar 2025 title as they registered a comfortable 4-1 win over defending champions Korea at the Rajgir Hockey Stadium on Sunday.

India lifted the Asia Cup trophy after a long gap of eight years, and with this victory, the Harmanpreet Singh-led side qualified for the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026. The scorers for Team India are Sukhjeet Singh in Q1, Dilpreet scored 2 in Q3 and Q4, and Amit scored the finisher in Q4.

The last time India won the Hockey World Cup was in 1975, and in the last World Cup they lost to New Zealand in the crossovers.

Following the historic win, Hockey India announced INR 3 lakh each to players and INR 1.5 lakh to the support staff, as per a release from Hockey India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his heartfelt congratulations to the Indian men’s hockey team after their emphatic 4-1 victory over defending champions South Korea. (ANI)

