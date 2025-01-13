Home
Monday, January 13, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan on Monday called for Prashant Kishor to end his ongoing hunger strike and suggested sending a student delegation for talks.

Bihar Governor Requests Prashant Kishor To End ‘Anshan’, Suggests To Send Student Delegation For Talks

Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan on Monday called for Prashant Kishor to end his ongoing hunger strike and suggested sending a student delegation for talks. The Jan Suraaj Party, founded by Kishor, confirmed that he is meeting with student representatives at his Sheikhpura residence today. Kishor, a former political strategist, has been on a “fast-unto-death” for the past 12 days, protesting alleged discrepancies in the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) 70th combined competitive examination held on December 13.

Kishor’s Protest Against BPSC Irregularities

Kishor, 47, began his fast on January 2, demanding justice for the BPSC candidates who he claims were affected by irregularities in the examination process. The protest has garnered significant attention, as the stakes for thousands of aspirants remain high.

On Saturday, Kishor was discharged from a hospital in Patna after his health improved. A statement from the Jan Suraaj Party mentioned that although Kishor’s condition had stabilized, his hunger strike continues. The party indicated that further details regarding his protest would be released soon.

Arrest and Hospitalization

The political strategist’s fast has not been without incident. Last week, Kishor was arrested for staging a sit-in at a prohibited location. However, his arrest was short-lived, and the next day, he was admitted to a private hospital due to his deteriorating health. After spending a day in the ICU, Kishor was transferred to a general ward as his condition stabilized. Despite his health concerns, party members and local political figures have urged him to call off the hunger strike, with some pushing for intervention from Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Dialogue with the Governor

In response to Kishor’s prolonged protest, a delegation from Jan Suraaj, led by working president Manoj Bharti, met with Governor Arif Mohammad Khan at the Raj Bhavan. Following the meeting, Bharti shared that the Governor expressed concern over the impact of the fast on Kishor’s health and extended a hand for dialogue. The Governor also assured the delegation that he would speak to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to address the issue, emphasizing the importance of finding a solution that would benefit the students and ensure Kishor’s well-being.

Filed under

Prashant Kishor Students Protest

