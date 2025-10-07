LIVE TV
Home > India > Bilaspur Bus Accident: Landslide Claims 18 Lives, PM Modi Offers ₹2 lakh Ex-Gratia For Victims

At least 18 passengers were killed when a landslide hit a bus in Bilaspur, Himachal Pradesh. PM Modi announced ₹2 lakh ex-gratia for each deceased’s family and ₹50,000 for the injured. Rescue operations continue amid heavy rainfall.

Tragedy in Bilaspur: 18 killed as landslide hits bus (Photo: ANI)
Tragedy in Bilaspur: 18 killed as landslide hits bus (Photo: ANI)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: October 7, 2025 23:38:09 IST

In a shocking accident on Tuesday night, at least 18 people were killed when a landslide hit a private bus in Bilaspur district, officials said. The accident took place in Bhalughat of the Jhandutta assembly segment.

The bus, which had about 30 to 35 people on board, was on its way from Rohtak in Haryana to Ghumarwin when the landslide hit. One police officer who participated in the rescue mission said the situation was horrible, with “an entire mountain came crashing down on the bus,” leaving chances of survival very narrow. To date, 18 bodies have been retrieved, and three passengers were rescued and taken to the hospital, BJP MLA from Jhandutta JR Katwal told ET, having witnessed the incident firsthand.

Watch here:



Himachal Pradesh has been witnessing intermittent rain from Monday that has led to uneven ground conditions in the state. Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu expressed deep sorrow over the disaster and directed the officials to speed up the ongoing rescue and recovery operations.



Offering his condolences, Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared an ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF) to the family members of all the deceased. The injured passengers would be given ₹50,000 each. In a post on social media, PM Modi stated: “Saddened by the loss of lives due to a mishap in Bilaspur, Himachal Pradesh. My thoughts are with the affected families during this difficult time.”

President Droupadi Murmu also sent her condolences, praying for the early recovery of the injured. Home Minister Amit Shah confirmed NDRF teams had reached the location and are intensively involved in rescue efforts.

First published on: Oct 7, 2025 11:38 PM IST
Tags: Bilaspur newsHimachal landslideHimachal newshome-hero-pos-1pm modi'

QUICK LINKS